Two Lancaster County nursing homes were fined a total of $30,000 recently for incidents that were reported earlier by the state Department of Health.

The department fined Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township $21,000 on April 26 and put it on a Level 1 provisional license because of an inspection dated Dec. 19, 2018.

The report on that date said the home failed to:

— Follow doctor's orders for two residents, resulting in one resident requiring intravenous antibiotics because a surgical site re-opened and got infected.

— Ensure that a second staffer assisted with a resident, resulting in a fractured leg.

— Supervise a resident with Alzheimer's, which resulted in the resident rummaging through a medication cart garbage container.

— Prevent pressure ulcers in two residents.

A Level 1 provisional license is the first of four stages before a license is revoked, and allows return to a full license if a home meets requirements in six months.

In western Lancaster County, the department fined Masonic Village at Elizabethtown $9,000 on May 9.

The fine was the result of an inspection dated Jan. 24, 2019, that found that the results of a Nov. 10 screening test were not communicated to a physician.

That failure led to continued administration of an anticoagulant medication which — after visiting family raised concerns — resulted in a resident's emergency transport to the hospital on Dec. 1 with a critical hemoglobin level.

The most recent inspections found no serious incidents at local nursing homes, according to the Department of Health

Below is a list of inspection reports released since late June.

Some nursing homes here had minimal harm deficiencies. Others had no deficiencies.

Much additional information on each home is available on the Medicare Nursing Home Compare website.

Conestoga View, 900 E. King St., Lancaster: Complaint inspections May 21 and July 2; one minimal harm deficiency.

Elizabeth Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 320 S. Market St., Elizabethtown: Complaint inspection June 12; no deficiencies.

Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 141 Heisey Ave., Elizabethtown: Complaint inspection June 12; no deficiencies.

The Gardens at Stevens, 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens: Complaint inspection June 14; no deficiencies.

Homestead Village Inc., 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster: Standard and complaint inspection June 7; five minimal harm deficiencies.

Luther Acres Manor, 400 St. Luke Drive, Lititz: Standard and complaint inspection May 29; two minimal harm deficiencies.

Manorcare Health Services Lancaster, 100 Abbeyville Road, Lancaster: Complaint inspections April 30 and June 25; no deficiencies.

Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection June 2; no deficiencies.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster, 425 N. Duke St., Lancaster: Complaint inspection June 24 and revisit survey July 2; one minimal harm deficiency.

St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia: Complaint inspection May 15; no deficiencies.

Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 745 Chiques Hill Road, Columbia: Complaint inspection May 16 and complaint and standard inspections June 28; two minimal harm deficiencies.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon: Standard inspection June 20; no deficiencies.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Star ratings Medicare gives nursing homes overall star ratings, with 1 being the poorest rating and 5 the best. Here's where the ratings currently stand. 1 star Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center

Lancashire Hall

Manorcare Health Services Lancaster

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster

Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center 2 stars Conestoga View

Elizabeth Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Harrison Senior Living of Christiana

Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz 3 stars United Zion Retirement Community 4 stars Homestead Village Inc.

Luther Acres Manor

Masonic Village at Elizabethtown

St. Anne’s Retirement Community

The Gardens at Stevens

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center 5 stars Brethren Village

Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc.

Ephrata Manor

Fairmount Homes

Garden Spot Village

Glen at Willow Valley

Hamilton Arms Center

Lakeside at Willow Valley

Landis Homes

Maple Farm

The Mennonite Home

Moravian Manor

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community

Pleasant View Communities

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community

Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC

Two local nursing homes were fined a total of $30,000 recently for incidents that were reported earlier by the state Department of Health.

The department fined Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township $21,000 on April 26 and put it on a Level 1 provisional license because of an inspection dated Dec. 19, 2018.

The report on that date said the home failed to:

— Follow doctor's orders for two residents, resulting in one resident requiring intravenous antibiotics because a surgical site re-opened and got infected.

— Ensure that a second staffer assisted with a resident, resulting in a fractured leg.

— Supervise a resident with Alzheimer's, which resulted in the resident rummaging through a medication cart garbage container.

— Prevent pressure ulcers in two residents.

A Level 1 provisional license is the first of four stages before a license is revoked, and allows return to a full license if a home meets requirements in six months.

In western Lancaster County, the department fined Masonic Village at Elizabethtown $9,000 on May 9.

The fine was the result of an inspection dated Jan. 24, 2019, that found that the results of a Nov. 10 screening test were not communicated to a physician.

That failure led to continued administration of an anticoagulant medication which — after visiting family raised concerns — resulted in a resident's emergency transport to the hospital on Dec. 1 with a critical hemoglobin level.

The most recent inspections found no serious incidents at local nursing homes, according to the Department of Health

Below is a list of inspection reports released since late June; the online version of this story includes links to the reports.

Some nursing homes here had minimal harm deficiencies. Others had no deficiencies.