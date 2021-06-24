Linda Gort leaned down with a stethoscope to hear Melanie Vasquez Soto’s heart beat as the girl’s mother patiently waited.

“Más, más,” Gort said in Spanish as she urged the 3-year-old to open her mouth more during the routine checkup at Union Community Care’s 802 New Holland Avenue location in Mainheim Township.

Leaving with a princess book in hand and a smile spanning from ear to ear, Vasquez-Soto seemed to enjoy Gort’s care.

Jasmine Soto has been Gort’s patient since the year before her daughter was born. Now mother and daughter are both patients.

“Working with families of all stripes and shapes and sizes and configurations is what I like to do and I think what I do best,” Gort said.

As a nurse practitioner at Union Community Care, Gort, 70, said she can “close the loop” in health care by seeing patients throughout a pregnancy and after birth. Since 1996, she has placed an emphasis on families, specifically women and children.

“Linda is a highly experienced, highly caring, and dynamic clinician,” said Alisa Jones, president and chief executive officer at Union Community Care. “She is a champion for women, children and families who are experienced complex needs or their needs are falling through the cracks. Linda has the ability to see problems but, even more importantly, she has the ability to bring people together to solve those complex problems.”

A native of New York, Gort and her husband, Lenny Walton, moved to Lancaster when he was offered a job as an engineer at Armstrong in 1972. Gort worked as a science teacher at the former St. Anthony’s Catholic school and then as a health educator at Planned Parenthood before returning to school.

“From the day I met her, she seemed to have some understanding of social justice that just amazed me,” Walton said.

That understanding has been vital in Gort’s career as a health care provider as she has come into contact with thousands of women, some of whom have been victims of domestic violence. While completing her master’s degree in health care of women and children at University of Delaware in 1990, she focused her thesis on developing a curriculum to teach health care providers about domestic violence.

Nancy Marshall wanted to recognize her longtime friend for her work with domestic violence, so she nominated her for the Catalyst for Change award from Domestic Violence Services (DVS), a Community Action Partnership Lancaster program.

“Linda has proved to be a role model for many of us,” Marshall said in an email nominating Gort for the award. “She accepts and respects people where they are in life and strives to make that life better. Whether that means health care education, food, a book for a child, a meal, or one of her smiles, Linda can be counted on to reach out and assist that person where they are in life.”

Gort will receive the award tonight during DVS’ annual spring celebration.

Marshall, who met Gort through Gort’s husband, praised her friend of more than 50 years for “her steadfastness of being a friend through all kinds of life challenges.” Choking back tears while reaching for a tissue, she added that Gort has “always been there for me.”

When the two were in their mid-20s, Marshall’s late husband, Ron, was diagnosed with cancer. One day, Marshall fell ill from the stress, and without hesitation, Gort took time out of an already busy schedule to visit Ron in the hospital to keep him company during hits chemotherapy treatments.

“I will always treasure her friendship,” Marshall said.

A lover of nature and art

Gort is a nature lover. She grows native plants in the backyard garden of her East Walnut Street home in Lancaster city. She’s part of a native plant group, and she described her garden as a team effort.

As she spoke to a reporter, she swatted a lantern fly, mentioning that the only plants in her yard a lantern fly might be drawn to are her maple trees.

On her weekends off, she hikes or bikes with Walton.

Gort also is an artist. People participating in tonight’s virtual DVS spring celebration where Gort will receive her award will be able to purchase her artwork. Each year she creates a few media art pieces for an auction that raises money to benefit DVS.

Almost every day, Gort makes time to go to the gym or take a walk with a group of her friends in the neighborhood. For over 25 years, the group has talked about political issues, talked through their work lives and bonded over their growing families.

The group also offers Gort some accountability.

“They’re also the people that say ‘you need to say no,’” Gort said.

From helping her establish boundaries to listening about a rough day at work, she said the support of these friends keeps her going.

Gort compared herself on her worst days to the Empath character in Star Trek, who would get sores from feeling the emotions of those around her.

“When people are falling into pits all around you, it’s really hard not to feel sympathy and empathy and feel sad as well,” she said.

Gort and Walton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in January. He’s offered the kind of support that kept her from falling into a pit, too, she said. Together they raised a son, Matthew Walton, who has since moved to Toronto, Canada. Now, he is raising children of his own.

Walton said his wife brings the same level of passion to Matthew and her grandchildren that she brings to her work. When the pandemic kept her grandchildren out of school, Walton said she was always trying to send them activities to occupy their time. As one grandchild struggled with online schooling, Gort spent time each week walking him through lessons.

Outside of her work with domestic violence, Gort also focuses on the Centering Pregnancy and Centering Parenting programs at Union Community Care, where instead of doing individual pre-natal visits, a group of about 10 women and their partners or support gather for group education.

“The parents just love it,” she said. “The kids get their exam and the parents keep in contact and they get parenting information at all.”

The programs have been on pause because of the pandemic, but Gort said they should resume in the fall.

Gort has been gradually lessening her hours at Union Community Care. When she signed her contract with the health center this year, she said she would work as a nurse practitioner for up to five more years. In the next few years, she’s hoping to lessen the impact of the opioid endemic and get programs like Centering Pregnancy and Centering Parents into the hands of a competent successor.

In the meantime, Gort hopes to volunteer more with DVS. On her birthday this year (June 7) she began online domestic violence training, which will allow her to offer more help at the Domestic Violence Safe House and speak at DVS events. The safe house provides a temporary safe place for victims of domestic violence and their children, who are forced to flee their home for safety reasons.