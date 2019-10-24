In 2017 and 2018, Lancaster had the highest healthcare.gov premiums in the state.

For 2019, it was a close second, with cheapest silver plan on healthcare.gov for a 21-year-old nonsmoker costing $468 a month before subsidies.

For 2020 it's tied for 15th, with the equivalent plan at $397. The statewide range is from $257 in Allegheny, Erie and Washington counties to $471 in York and Adams counties.

Factors in the cost of health insurance typically include the local population’s overall health, number of insurance companies selling plans here and the number of health systems serving the area.