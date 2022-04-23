A Lancaster County native has been selected to be the commanding officer of a state police troop based in Reading, the agency announced.

Capt. Robert L. Bailey will head Troop L Reading, which covers Berks, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties, state police said in a news release.

The 15-year state police veteran and Lancaster city native has served a variety of roles at the agency, including at Troop J in the Lancaster barracks until 2013. He has also worked in patrol and criminal investigation units, the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, the Policy and Legislative Affairs Office and serving as Station Commander at the Newport barracks in Perry County, according to the news release.

A state police spokesperson did not respond to an email asking for a description of Bailey’s duties at Troop J.

Bailey also earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Criminology in 2005 and his master’s degree in Emergency Management in 2012 at Millersville University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in public administration at West Chester University, according to the news release.

Outside of his work with state police, Bailey is also a criminal justice professor at Harrisburg Area Community College and Louisiana State University. He also serves on the Millersville University Foundation Board of Directors.

Bailey has a passion for community engagement and policy development and loves coaching basketball and lacrosse as well as spending time with his wife Tanisha, two sons and daughter, state police said.