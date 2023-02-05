Lancaster County native’s ‘hotrod’ journey through 27 countries is now a book

Eighty-two days into Chad Hoffman’s 180-day round-the-world motorcycle trip, he found himself face-to face with one of his worst fears. He was trapped under his 600-pound Triumph Tiger 800 motorcycle with two wounded legs; stranded and alone in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, 35 miles from the nearest town.

And he was laughing.

This was an adventure, he thought.

The Elizabethtown-area native, then 50 years old and armed with a jolt of adrenaline and a small shovel he had the foresight to strap to the side of his bike before he set off, dug himself out from beneath his machine. He grimaced in pain, put the Triumph into gear and rode out of the desert.

“It was really one of those moments that make you dig deep for courage and internal motivation,” Hoffman, now 55 and living in Ashland, Schuylkill County, said during a recent phone interview.

Two weeks, one broken leg and one sprained ankle later, Hoffman was back on his Triumph crossing the Russian border with his sights set on Finland and beyond.

BOOK DETAILS “Hotrod’s Ride to the Other Side,” by Chad Hoffman 300 pages Published Nov. 11, 2022 Available as a paperback or ebook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and bookbaby.com

Meeting people

“Hotrod’s Ride to the Other Side” is Hoffman’s account of his 2017 globe-circling motorcycle adventure. The 300-page book, which was self-published in November, was culled from weekly Facebook posts Hoffman wrote along his journey through 27 countries. As his posts received more views, followers clamored for more updates.

“People were like ‘you have to write a book,’” says Hoffman. “It was so endearing to me because I honestly didn’t think my writing was all that great, but people really appreciated it.”

Hoffman’s travelogue tone is casual, friendly, informative, insightful and occasionally philosophical – think iconic Beat writer Jack Kerouac in his calmer moments.

Hoffman namechecks landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum and the Autobahn (or for motorcycle racing fans, the Isle of Man’s Tourist Trophy course). But, to Hoffman, there were more important names to mention: George, Pippa, Brett, Dimitrii, Alla, Greta, Evgeni, Jesper, David and many other people Hoffman befriended.

“It’s ironic that I’m on this trip alone, but rarely am I alone. If travel is the legs and lungs of a trip, then the people you meet are the heart and soul of such a journey,” Hoffman writes in “Hotrod’s Ride to the Other Side.”

In fact, for as much as the book is full of adventure, drama and cinematic travel writing, the characters Hoffman encounters are the most memorable part. Hoffman is especially drawn to the warmth and generosity of the people he met in Russia. (Hoffman’s journey was made in 2017, well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.)

During a trying, rainy day of riding in Siberia, a Russian man brings Hoffman back to the home of his elderly parents, who put Hoffman up for the night, fed him and supplied him with a bag of homemade biscuits for his journey - with no shared language between them.

“You reflect on that, and you think, ‘Would I do that for a stranger in America?’" Hoffman says.

Besides an incident in a Mongolian market when Hoffman’s cell phone is stolen, he is rewarded for putting blind faith in strangers that often became friends.

“If there's one thing that I want to come out of this book, it’s how well I was treated in every place I went to,” Hoffman says. “One of the really neat and super gratifying things about traveling solo is that you are forced to interact with people, and it is so rewarding.”

One example of a chance meeting happened before Hoffman even set off on his grand adventure, during what Hoffman describes as a preliminary weeklong “rough-and-tumble shakedown run” along the northeastern coastline of the United States. Hoffman stopped at a pub in Rockport, Maine, and struck up a conversation with George and Pippa Richmond Brown -- a couple who own a manor near the Pyrenees Mountains of France. He told them about his upcoming trip and they invited him to stay with them if he passed through France. Months and many thousands of miles later, Hoffman found himself sipping French wines around the table with the couple and their friends.

“It was truly memorable for us when he arrived and spent a night with us and friends keeping us all spellbound over dinner telling of his adventures in Russia and Mongolia,” Pippa Richmond Brown wrote in an email from her home in Gaillac, an historic town on the Tarn River in southern France. “His spirit of optimism, curiosity, friendship and faith in humanity shines through. We count him as a real friend and would love for our paths to cross again one day. The world would definitely be a better place were there more people in it like him.”

Life in Lancaster County

Hoffman grew up near Falmouth, a small community in Conoy Township best known for its annual goat races. He didn’t have a neighbor for a half-mile. Hoffman says he cut his teeth as a teenager driving his first bike - a Honda XR75 - on dirt trails he and his friends blazed in the forest and along access roads beside the railroad tracks from Middletown, Dauphin County, to Bainbridge.

When he was about 16, he started dreaming of the day he would graduate from Elizabethtown Area High School, kickstart his motorcycle and roar off on a cross-country joyride.

He didn’t realize he’d have to wait more than three decades to get the chance.

“I ended up getting married between my junior year and senior year of high school,” Hoffman says.

Hoffman, who moved to Ashland about six months ago, was married for 20 years and has three adult children in their 30s. He was working in a small machine shop in rural Lancaster County and felt he needed a change. He decided that shortly after his 50th birthday, he would finally set off on an adventure. He quit his job at the machine shop - though his boss graciously offered to hold it for him - bought a new bike, moved out of his house and set off.

It sounds spontaneous, but as Hoffman details in his book, he prepared meticulously - even ordering additional motorcycle supplies to be ready and waiting at Russia’s only Triumph dealership.

His ride lasted 180 days, totaled 26,820 miles across 27 countries and cost more than $23,000.

He started with a cross-country trip from Pennsylvania into the southern United States to the West and eventually to San Francisco, where he shipped his Triumph to Russia and flew over to reconnect with his trusty steed. (A surprisingly interesting and dramatic part of Hoffman’s book deals with the bureaucratic intricacies and intrigue surrounding the recovery of his motorcycle from Russian customs.)

Chad Hoffman’s essential gear for adventure travelers Five items Hoffman recommends packing before you set off on your adventures. Hoffman’s “Hotrod’s Ride to the Other Side” includes a detailed list of essential gear to bring along, as well as other things that might be helpful to bring, what turned out to be unnecessary and other helpful adventure travel tips. -A reliable stove you can find fuel for, and a spare bottle of fuel. Butane canisters work well, Hoffman says. -At least two lighters. “I prefer one to be a Zippo with extra fluid as it stays lit on its own and is windproof,” Hoffman says. -Pocket knife with half serrated blade. -Two or three different water containers with at least 5-liter capacity. “Collapsible bag-type containers are a great option,” Hoffman says. -Toilet paper. -A sense of adventure. “Above all else,” Hoffman writes in his book, “Don’t be afraid. All great discoveries began with stepping into the unknown.”

Hoffman was joined on his journey by one of his lifelong friends Dug Strickler, 40, of Marietta, for a stretch in Colorado.

“My experience riding with him in the Rockies was epic,” says Strickler, who runs a party bus company. “I knew then he was more prepared than anybody for his ride to the other side. I no longer had a doubt whether or not he would make it home. In the end Chad's kind attitude, adventurous spirit and his ability to fix anything are the reasons he made it back home with wild stories to tell.”

Adrenaline, awareness

Hoffman embraces an interesting paradox. He truly loves life and truly loves danger.

“I guess I enjoy the adrenaline that comes with the unknown,” Hoffman says. “It creates a heightened sense of awareness.”

That’s probably why he finds himself recalling the remote areas like the Siberian wilderness or the Gobi Desert of Mongolia. Places where you might ride for two days and never see anyone else.

“It was freeing and gratifying to know that me and me alone needed to survive this,” says Hoffman.

But even in those most isolated areas, Hoffman found friends.

“That's where you find the most genuine people that just want to help you,” Hoffman says.