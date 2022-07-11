Editor's Note: The link to Kim Glass' Instagram video contains graphic images of her injury. Viewer discretion is advised.

U.S. Olympic volleyball player and Lancaster County native Kim Glass announced on social media that a man attacked her on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

Glass, 37, said in the video she posted on Instagram that as she finished saying goodbye to her friend, she noticed a homeless man staring at her with an object in his hand. Initially, she was concerned he was going to hit a car she was standing next to.

“He just looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” Glass said in the video.

Glass said the man “flung” the metal pipe from the street, hitting her in the head. People around her held the man down until police arrived on the scene.

Glass appeared to have a black eye that was swollen shut and a large cut on her nose. Though Glass said her vision will recover, she stated that the blow left her with multiple fractures around her eye.

Police in Los Angeles identified the man as 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam, and said he is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

After graduating from Conestoga Valley High School in 2002, Glass continued her volleyball career at the University of Arizona. She participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the U.S. women’s volleyball team went on to win a silver medal.

Aside from volleyball, Glass also works as a personal trainer, coach, motivational speaker and model, including posing for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

On her Instagram story highlights, Glass joked that despite her injuries, her eyelashes didn’t budge.

“Shoutout to these eyelashes that have been on ever since,” Glass said.