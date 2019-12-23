A former Lancaster County woman was killed in New York City Thursday when a truck hit her as she was walking in a crosswalk.
Killed was Katherine Lea Miller, 26, a Manheim Township High School graduate living in Manhattan.
According to New York police, she was crossing the street when a box truck hit her while it was reversing.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and the investigation continues, police said.
She was the daughter of David and Adrienne Miller.
"She was just full of love and life and she was much loved and loved much and she will be missed by many," her father, David Miller, a district judge in Manheim Township, said Sunday.
She was engaged to Anil Prakash, of Manhattan; a September wedding was planned.
"We were looking forward to starting our lives," Prakash told the New York Daily News. "It’s just unfathomable and incomprehensible. I’m just trying to stay strong for her. I know that’s what she would want to me to do."
They met in 2016.
"She was the brightest light in any room," Prakash told the News. "I couldn’t miss her. She was glowing. She was beautiful, but her soul was even more beautiful. She is one of those people who was almost too good to be on this earth."
Miller volunteered helping the homeless in New York.
She graduated from high school in 2012 and magna cum laude from Bucknell University in 2016. She worked for Burt Americas Inc., a marketing tech company.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters Rachel and Elizabeth.