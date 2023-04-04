A human resources manager who previously spent a decade working for the state government’s college financial aid agency started Monday as Lancaster County’s newest HR director.

The Lancaster County board of commissioners is set to formally approve the appointment of Christina Peddigree at a public meeting Wednesday.

Peddigree was on hand at a Tuesday board of commissioners meeting, but did not make any comments.

She comes to Lancaster County government after a decade with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, according to Peddigree’s LinkedIn profile.

She started at PHEAA as an HR administrator in 2013, and ended her tenure there as a manager.

PHEAA operates financial aid programs for Pennsylvania. It also runs similar services nationally as American Education Services, according to the agency’s website. It was created by the Pennsylvania legislature, but operates independently.

Last month, the county salary board approved a $112,500 salary for Peddigree; she replaces Michelle Gallo, who left last year to take the same position at Chester County.

County officials declined to make Peddigree’s name public until this week.

She will earn substantially more than her predecessor, Gallo, whose salary was $87,990 at the time of her departure in December. The Chester County HR director now makes $132,500 a year.

Peddigree also arrives after a busy few years for the county's HR department. Under Gallo's tenure, the board of commissioners approved several modifications to collective bargaining agreements with public-sector unions representing sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and clerical staff in some county offices. The agreements included wage increases and retention bonuses.

Last year, the HR department undertook a comprehensive study of employee pay, comparing the wages and salaries for Lancaster County workers with those of people working similar jobs in other Pennsylvania counties. The study also consulted Bureau of Labor Statistics data on private sector employers.

The study contributed to an effort by county officials to establish a $15-an-hour minimum wage for county employees, affecting about 200 of the county’s roughly 1,650 workers.

The study also led to a major overhaul of how the county classifies job experience levels and merit-based bonuses.