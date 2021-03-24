Although a majority of Lancaster County commissioners oppose the creation of a freestanding public health department, the county is making public health emergency response a permanent part of county government.

A new position, the "health and medical coordinator," was created in December in the county's emergency management department. Violet De Stefano, 23, a graduate of Winona State University in Minnesota with a bachelor’s of science in public health, was hired for the position at a yearly salary of $48,500 and began Feb. 16.

De Stefano previously worked as an emergency management communications coordinator for the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, and also as the public information officer for Winona County. She said her job included coordinating the public health responses of hospital systems, colleges and universities, schools and other stakeholders.

“I saw this job description and it looked like everything I was already doing already and even more,” De Stefano said of her Lancaster County job. “So I took a leap of faith and came out here and have loved every minute of it since I got here.”

De Stefano said she's focused almost exclusively on COVID-19 but is looking ahead to the post-pandemic era.

“As (the virus) is winding down now, a lot of it is, 'How can we get back to normal, how can we find a sense of normalcy?'” she said. “A lot of what my role is will be helping to advise and work with different groups in the community to help them find that sense of normalcy.”

As the pandemic winds down, she says she will begin to work on an “after action report” to analyze what components of the response worked well and what didn’t. She'll also continue to create plans and ensure the county is prepared for “the next big health and medical emergency.”

Ed Hurston retires

De Stefano will handle many of the duties that the county hired Edwin Hurston to fulfill last April, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages. Originally hired on a three-month contract to advise county leaders on pandemic response and coordinate with local health care providers and community stakeholders, Hurston's contract was extended as the virus continued to pose a threat.

Hurston officially retired on good terms earlier this month, receiving a letter of commendation from the board of commissioners at the March 10 meeting, along with praise from colleagues.

“You not only fulfilled but exceeded our expectations of a position that was created a year ago to help the county get through an unprecedented crisis,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the meeting.