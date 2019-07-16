Efforts to prohibit controversial video gaming terminals at convenience store truck stops have successfully cleared four local governing boards with more considerations on the way.
At least four municipalities —Columbia and Strasburg boroughs, as well as West Hempfield and Little Britain townships — have approved resolutions against the gambling machines, which operate similarly to slots.
The rush to approve comes two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf signed the newly named Act 63, allowing Lancaster County municipalities to prevent video gaming terminals through a simple resolution.
Municipalities have until Aug. 31 to pass a resolution to prevent the machines from arriving at a truck stop establishment in the future.
This week, supervisors in East Hempfield, Upper Leacock, East Lampeter, Salisbury and Mount Joy townships are scheduled to vote on opt-out resolutions.
Video gaming terminals have been a headache for several Lancaster County municipalities since they were legalized as part of a 2017 expanded gambling law, also signed by Wolf.
Since then, the convenience store chain Rutter’s has launched a string of lawsuits in Strasburg Borough and West Hempfield and Upper Leacock townships related to the machines.
Last week, lawyers for Strasburg filed legal documents asking to join the zoning hearing board’s ongoing lawsuit with Rutter’s, noting the council’s recently approved resolution.
Strasburg Mayor Bruce Ryder has told LNP he hopes the opt-out measure will bring an end to a lawsuit that has cost the borough “tens of thousands” of dollars in legal fees since February.