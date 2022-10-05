Lancaster County's volunteer fire companies will get a share of more than $3.34 million in funding through Pennsylvania's municipal pension program.

“This crucial funding will help more than 1,850 volunteer firefighter relief associations to provide equipment, training and insurance for Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders,” Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor in a news release Wednesday. “At a time when many volunteers are spending more time raising money than fighting fires, these state funds are more important than ever.”

Each of Lancaster County’s 59 boroughs and townships will receive a portion of the funds.

Funding ranged from as much as $251,045 for Manheim Township to about $3,025 in Fulton Township.

Select "municipality" or "funding" to sort by municipality and funding amount.

Duane Hagelgans, commissioner of Blue Rock Fire Rescue, which serves Manor Township and Millersville, said the funding accounts for about 15% of its budget annually. Manor is getting $145,346 and Millersville is getting $39,901.

The funding comes from a 2% state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state companies. The funding varies yearly. This year, 2,514 municipalities across the state are getting $67.7 million to distribute to volunteer firefighter relief associations.