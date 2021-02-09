Lancaster County may soon have a formal plan for how it will vaccinate the community at large when more COVID-19 vaccines are available.

And the proposed plan — for a mass vaccination center that would operate from March through June — is getting bigger. It will aim to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people per day, up from 5,000 listed in a draft document released last week.

“We’re hopeful that if we build it, the shots will come,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons said, acknowledging that the plan is dependent on having a much larger supply of vaccine than is currently available here.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners and Lancaster County’s health systems are expected to approve an agreement outlining the scope and operation of the site, referred to as a community vaccination center.

And while county officials have said they are not yet ready to announce the site’s location, the former Bon-Ton store at the Park City mall appears to be the most likely venue, based on the criteria set forth by the county and several other indications.

“Given the need to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 400,000 people in our county, we’re pursuing a comprehensive community solution to address this large-scale demand and ultimately to recover from this pandemic,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said at a commissioners’ work session Tuesday.

Slow vaccination pace here so far

Vaccinations began here in mid-December. So far, 12,234 county residents have been fully protected with two doses of vaccine, according to the state Department, and another 27,769 have received their first dose.

Under the agreement, the setting up of the mass vaccination center would begin in early March. Vaccinations would begin in mid-March — assuming adequate supplies are available — and would ramp up quickly to as many as 6,000 a day through the end of June.

The proposed agreement originally called for 5,000 vaccinations a day, but that figure was revised upward to meet the definitions of the largest category of vaccination site under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s guidelines, Ripchinski said.

The memorandum said the operation would administer available vaccines from any manufacturer, and the site would operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week, with vaccinations occurring between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The program would be funded with the remainder of the county’s federal CARES Act money, and possibly other federal and state sources.

Scheduling of vaccination appointments will occur online or through a call center, Ripchinski said.

"With a single process to schedule, check in and register individuals for their vaccination, our goal is to substantially reduce the frustration in our community (among those) who are struggling to find available appointments for vaccinations," he said.

Bon-Ton would meet criteria for program

The county and Lancaster General Health have said that the facility needs to be at least 15,000 square feet, have adequate parking, be indoors, and be located near a major roadway. The memorandum of understanding stated that the location needed to be approved by the Lancaster city fire marshal, meaning that the facility would be located within the city limits.

Park City is in the city limits and the empty Bon-Ton building has been used for other temporary events. Additionally, at least one event scheduled to be hosted at the former store, in April, has been canceled because "the space will be used for something COVID-related," the event's Facebook page said.

The hosting company for two other events at the site told LNP|LancasterOnline the location for the events was currently up in the air because they were made aware that the county was looking to use the space for a mass vaccination center.

The county, Ripchinski, and a representative for Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, neither confirmed or denied to LNP that the Bon-Ton has been selected as the site.

Rachel Wille, a Brookfield spokesperson, said "(we) are not able to confirm the site until the deal is signed."

The Bon-Ton closed in August 2018, and the building was scheduled to be razed and replaced by two restaurants. But those plans were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic arrived here last March.

Busy roads would get additional traffic

The roads and highways near Park City Center are some of the county's busiest, and a mass vaccination center operating at full capacity there would add significantly to traffic in the vicinity.

At full operation, the mass vaccination site could generate up to 5,000/6,000 vehicle trips per day for those being vaccinated, if everyone traveled in a separate vehicle, plus potentially dozens or hundreds more for those operating the site.

According to the state Department of Transportation, Harrisburg Pike, at the front entrance to the mall, carries an average of 11,000 vehicles per day. Manheim Pike, at the mall's rear entrance, carries 18,000. Route 30 carries 77,000 vehicles per day just east of Harrisburg Pike, and 57,000 per day just west of the interchange.