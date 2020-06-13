Lancaster County mom is guinea pig in race to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Research nurses gave Stella Sexton a shot followed by four quick electrical pulses to her arm from a hand-held device.

And that quick the 41-year-old Manheim Township mother of two became a human guinea pig in the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

If scientists succeed, it will happen because people like Sexton knowingly risked their health to benefit humanity.

“Somebody has to do it. Not everybody can,” said Sexton, who so far has suffered no side effects since getting the shot Monday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia.

The stay-at-home mom and community volunteer goes back in four weeks for a second shot and the electrical pulses that drive COVID-19’s DNA into cells.

Around the world, researchers are developing more than 125 COVID-19 vaccines in hopes that at least one will be ready by next year.

Sexton has joined more than 100 other volunteers for a yearlong Phase 1 clinical trial to test the safety, dosage and immune response of a vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Inovio. The Montgomery County-based company launched the trial after finding that its vaccine produces antibodies in mice.

Sexton, formerly employed by Fulton Financial, responded to a call for COVID-19 vaccine volunteers on Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s website.

“It was a spur of the moment thing,” she said. “I’m healthy, and I have nothing to do. Maybe I can help.”

It was a humanitarian impulse Sexton has acted on before. A universal donor, she occasionally gives blood, and after her daughter’s birth in 2011, she shipped several hundred ounces of breast milk to an Ohio milk bank for premature babies.

Informed consent

After she met preliminary criteria for the coronavirus vaccine study, Sexton twice drove to Philadelphia for blood draws and other tests to confirm she wasn't pregnant, had no COVID-19 antibodies and otherwise was suitable.

She signed a 22-page informed consent form she felt covered every possible problem.

Sexton said Dr. Pablo Tebas, the trial’s principal investigator, told her that the vaccine was well tolerated both by mice and the first cohort of 40 volunteers, but the researcher couldn’t rule out severe side effects.

She said Tebas mentioned the theoretical risk of the vaccine actually making her more susceptible to COVID-19 as happened with a vaccine for dengue fever that increased the risk of severe infection in certain children.

One thing Sexton does not have to worry about is getting COVID-19 from the vaccine and passing it on to her husband, Michael, their children, ages 11 and 8, and others. That’s because the basis of the vaccine is a snippet of viral DNA, not the entire virus.

The study’s nurses told Sexton she should assume the unproven vaccine won’t keep her from catching COVID-19. She continues to wear a mask and keep social distance when outside her home.

After getting the vaccine, Sexton’s body didn’t react. She felt fine, drove home and did a Zoom workout that evening.

Sexton returns to Philadelphia next month for a second and final dose and then goes back periodically through next June for blood draws.

The study will pay her $1,225 for travel expenses and her time. Sexton said she plans to donate part of the payment to a COVID-19 relief fund.

Rigorous process

“It’s an uncertain future, but I feel like I’ve done my own small part to contribute data towards a possible vaccine,” Sexton said.

She said the professionalism of the researchers and rigor of the process reassures her of the safety of an eventual vaccine. She also thinks her experience should allay the concerns of others who would consider joining a trial.

“I don’t see how we go completely back to normal until either there’s a safe and reasonably effective vaccine, or else everybody just gets it, which is obviously not ideal,” Sexton said. “I want my grandparents to be able to come out of their apartment again. I want people that are vulnerable to feel comfortable going out in public.”

“All of that isn’t going to happen,” she said, “unless people volunteer for these studies.”