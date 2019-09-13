Two men were recently sentenced to state prison in negotiated plea agreements to charges of providing fentanyl-laced heroin that caused two unrelated 2018 overdose deaths.
Salome-Chevere, 28, of Lancaster, was sentenced to eight to 20 years by Judge Margaret Miller, and Eric Montanez, 33, of New Providence, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years by Judge Dennis Reinaker.
Although two other men were also charged in the death of an Elizabethtown man, Salome-Chevere was at the top of the supply chain among the three charged and 1,000 bags of heroin were found in his vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Montanez was charged in the death of a man who died in his Beaver Valley Pike home and police seized 200 bags of heroin from him, according to the district attorney’s office.