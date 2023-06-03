Lancaster County officials are expecting a drop in Medicaid enrollment in the coming months as a pandemic-era enrollment rule put in place by the federal government in 2020 expires.

The Medicaid rule, which waived the requirement for enrollees to reapply for benefits every year, was in place for three years and was at least partially responsible for a significant boost in the number of Lancaster County residents enrolled in the program.

In December 2019, 92,000 residents in the county were enrolled in Medicaid. The most recent data available from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services show that number is currently 126,300.

Medicaid provides health services to residents and families with low incomes. Before the pandemic, families and individuals had to reapply for coverage each year to confirm they were still eligible for the program.

That changed in 2020, after the COVID-19 outbreak prompted Congress to pass an emergency provision that gave states more funding in exchange for letting residents stay enrolled, regardless of any change in their income or circumstances.

Last year, Congress passed a law that ended “continuous coverage” in the Medicaid program, effective March 31.

Nationwide, between 6 and 15 million Americans could lose their Medicaid coverage as a result of the change, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But no one is spontaneously getting kicked off Medicaid through the unwinding, according to Brandon Cwalina, a DHS spokesperson. Medicaid enrollees will get a 90-day notice about the need to renew their coverage ahead of their enrollment anniversary date.

“If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end,” Cwalina said in an email. “Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable health coverage, like (the Children’s Health Insurance Program) and Pennie, so they have no lapse in coverage.”

Pennie is the commonwealth’s health insurance exchange. Individuals and families who don’t qualify for Medicaid could be eligible for subsidized health insurance plans through the exchange.

Budget pressure

County officials said Thursday they will be paying attention to whether enrollment figures dip locally in the coming months. Medicaid covers many residents that Lancaster County helps connect to various health care services, like drug addiction and mental health treatments.

For services through the Drug and Alcohol Commission, Medicaid pays for things like detox and rehab, said Rick Kastner, executive director of the county agency. If patients are not eligible for Medicaid, Kastner said, his office can pay for the services based on a sliding scale established by state law.

“So the more Medicaid pays for people who need assistance, then the less pressure on my treatment budget,” Kastner said.

The county can help people navigate the Medicaid enrollment process, but it’s the state that administers Medicaid and determines who is eligible.

“I don't know … that the county is doing anything special other than helping to notify people and making sure when we talk to them, we tell them they need to make sure to reapply,” said Commissioner John Trescot.

Health care organizations have been preparing for the unwinding of the continuous coverage provision for months, Kastner said.

“The treatment providers, both physical and behavioral health care, are all attuned to this change,” Kastner said. The unwinding simply means things go back to as they were before the pandemic, “and they’re all well-versed in it,” Kastner said.

The change comes at a difficult time for counties’ mental health and social services, when rising costs and staffing shortages have limited providers of drug and alcohol treatment, psychiatric care and related residential placements, county officials have said.

On Wednesday, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania called on lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro to provide an additional $250 million for county mental health services in next year’s state budget. Of that total, the CCAP plan calls for $100 million to be redirected from additional funds Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed to give to schools for mental health services. Another $100 million would come from the federal government through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The 126,300 people covered by Medicaid in Lancaster County represents 68% growth since the commonwealth agreed to expand eligibility for the program in 2015 under the Affordable Care Act. According to DHS data, 75,300 county residents were covered by Medicare at the end of 2014.