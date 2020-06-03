Wednesday's warm-up will bring showers tonight with possible severe storms and heavy winds, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster County was under a thunderstorm watch and warning earlier Wednesday, but both have since expired.

A warm afternoon with humidity at 75% will turn to storms this evening, mostly after 5 p.m., NWS said.

"Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds," NWS said.

Winds will be between 7 to 16 mph, with some gusts getting as high as 33 mph.

The NWS warned that flooding could be possible in some areas.

Today's high will be 87 with a low of 67 tonight.

