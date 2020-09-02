A Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee who lives in Lancaster County has been charged with accepting more than $100,000 in bribes, according to federal prosecutors.

Ralph Johnson, of Kinzers, used his position as chief of environmental services to steer more than $1 million in contracts business to two companies, according to charging documents.

Two unidentified witnesses, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in Florida in March in a separate kickback case, helped in Johnson’s case. They are awaiting sentencing and hope to get a break for helping, the complaint said.

An attorney listed for Johnson did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday. However, the attorney, Hope Lefeber, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Johnson was a respected employee for nearly three decades. He’s been suspended, she said.

According to Johnson’s criminal complaint, the witnesses — at the direction of a VA investigator — delivered a $5,000 kickback to Johnson in person in June 2019. The payment was recorded.

They also sent $3,000 in cash in July 2019 to Johnson's house, the complaint said.

The complaint said Johnson steered five contracts worth more than $1 million between December 2018 and September 2019 to a company the two cooperating witnesses had.

Contracts included $84,000 for tree trimming at the Philadelphia VA, though Johnson intended to have the company pay landscapers $4,000. In return, the complaint said, Johnson was paid $10,000 and the witnesses would get $70,000.

According to the complaint, Johnson was recorded at a VA vendor fair in Florida, telling them “Hey, y’all. We, we partners,” as he laid out the tree contract.

Contracts also included $69,383 for window cleaning, with Johnson circumventing the bidding process by claiming the company was the only responsible source, the complaint said.

Johnson was arrested Aug. 25 and is free on recognizance bail. A VA spokeswoman declined comment, citing policy in investigations.

