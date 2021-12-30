Douglas Webbere

State police are searching for 74-year-old Douglas Webbere, who they say went missing Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 and may be confused and at special risk of harm.

 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.

Douglas Webbere was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Oak Road in Strasburg Township.

Webbere is driving a 2015 Ford F350 with an extended cab and an orange light on top, according to state police.

State police describe Webbere as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red plaid shirt and cowboy boots.

State police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 717-299-7650.

