State police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man they say may be confused and at risk of harm.

Douglas Webbere was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Oak Road in Strasburg Township.

Webbere is driving a 2015 Ford F350 with an extended cab and an orange light on top, according to state police.

State police describe Webbere as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red plaid shirt and cowboy boots.

State police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 717-299-7650.

