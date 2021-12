A 74-year-old man who was reported missing and thought to be at risk of harm has been found safe.

Douglas Webbere was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Oak Road in Strasburg Township.

State police announced on Twitter that Webbere has been found safe, but no other details were given.

