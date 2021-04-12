A man who is wanted by the FBI and is shown on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is a staunch Trump supporter from Ephrata, video and still footage shows.

LNP|LancasterOnline was able to identify the man by carefully comparing his social media posts to widely disseminated video and photos of the violent events that day, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump to thousands of his supporters in which he urged them to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Numerous videos and photographs now inaccessible on the man's Facebook page -- which an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter and editor relied on to report a Jan. 10 story about Lancaster County residents who went to Washington, D.C. -- show the man is Samuel Lazar, 35, a self-described entrepreneur.

The FBI posted a single photograph of a man believed to be Lazar on its website, identifying him only by the number 275 and urging the public to help identify him. In the photo, he is wearing a tactical vest and goggles, and his face is painted in a camouflage pattern; he’s also holding a megaphone. A patch on his vest bears the words from Psalm 144: “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

People who know Lazar also identified the man in the FBI photo as him.

A man who answered a phone whose number is listed for Samuel Lazar on Tuesday said his name was David and hung up when an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter asked about the FBI photograph. When a reporter called the number again on Friday and Saturday, it went to voicemail with a male voice identifying himself as Sam. Messages and texts to the number were not returned. Notes left by a reporter at Lazar’s Ephrata apartment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday also were not returned. Phone and voicemail messages left for more than a half-dozen people believed to know or be related to Lazar were not returned as of Saturday evening.

It is not clear why the FBI is looking for Lazar, and he has not been charged with a crime linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection, based on a search of publicly available federal district court records for Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania as of Saturday.

Online state court records indicate Lazar pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge in June 2016 related to providing false information when trying to buy a gun in Millersville the year before. His attorney in that case said Friday that Lazar made a mistake on the federal background check form when answering a confusing question concerning prior convictions. Court records indicated Lazar pleaded guilty in 2013 in Lancaster County to low-level offense related to fighting and pleaded guilty in 2004 in Schuylkill County to criminal mischief and related charges.

The FBI site does not offer any description of the photo of Lazar other than to raise a plea for help in identifying participants in the Capitol violence; hundreds of other photos posted by the FBI include the same plea. Lazar’s picture was posted to the FBI’s page in late March, and the FBI tweeted it on March 25.

The FBI declined to say whether Lazar is the wanted man.

“The FBI does not comment on specific information or tips we may receive from the public; however, the tips we have received have been critical in furthering these investigations,” spokeswoman Christina Pullen said Thursday.

Pullen could not say how many people have been charged based on tips, because other factors may be involved in bringing charges.

“Information provided by the public is critical to furthering these investigations, and we encourage people to contact us,” she said. The agency asks that people who recognize anyone in photos on its site to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Lazar’s online presence

Among the many videos and photographs on Lazar’s Facebook page that LNP|LancasterOnline viewed in January were several showing him wearing the same outfit depicted in the FBI photo, down to the patch with the psalm.

Many of the Capitol rioters proudly posted photographs and videos on social media of their involvement, only to scramble to remove them as authorities began searching for people suspected of committing violence.

In a video from the morning of Jan. 6, Lazar said: “It’s going to be an eventful day. Donald Trump is going to shock the world! We’re ready for war, if we’re needed.”

The day after the riots, in a post by Lazar acknowledging the violent attack on the Capitol, he wrote: “I hate to see violence happening in our country at this time in our history. I wish for peace and prosperity! However just like in the bible itself it says, there is a time for peace and there’s a time for war. Our constitution allows us to abolish our govt and install a new one in it’s (sic) place.”

Lazar’s Facebook page has been updated to not publicly show items posted from Jan. 5 through 7. But a man appearing to be Lazar can be seen, even briefly, in other videos archived online by cyber sleuths interested in helping identify people who participated in the attack on the Capitol.

LNP|LancasterOnline watched footage of Trump supporters challenging police outside the Capitol and was able to identify who appears to be Lazar in several videos shot from different angles and at different points on Jan. 6. In one, the man is seen with a small group of people who appear to be among the first to approach the Capitol’s west front. The group quickly overcomes the small number of police at the first line of barricades, and the man who appears to be Lazar can be seen with the rioters running farther onto the Capitol grounds.

In another video, the man believed to be Lazar can be seen holding what appears to be a pepper spray or tear gas canister. He taunts the police over the megaphone and gives the police the finger at one point.

Another video shows a man in camo face paint and goggles approaching the police line and briefly spraying the canister at police, who respond in kind. As he backs away, the man grabs at a barricade and tries to pull it back, a tactic rioters attempted repeatedly as they slowly overcame the outnumbered police.

In another video recorded on the afternoon of Jan. 6 by a YouTube user called “The Future of Hunting TV Show,” the man recounts what he did near the barricade. He said police sprayed rioters with tear gas, “and we maced them right the (expletive) back. … They attack the people, we have the right to defend ourselves. (Expletive) the tyrants. There’s a time for peace, and then there’s a time for war.”

Online archives of the Capitol attack

The man LNP has identified as Lazar is featured multiple times on a Twitter account called #SeditionHunters.

A #SeditionHunters administrator declined to be interviewed for this story but said in an email the group doesn’t identify its targets by name. Instead, nicknames are used. At least one other similar social media account exists.

On these accounts, the man LNP has identified as Lazar has been dubbed #FacepaintBlowhard - for his camouflage painted face - and #FBI275 - for his FBI’s “most wanted” photo number. (Many of the photos on the account originate with the FBI.)

One man is identified as #MrBeanAFO for his resemblance to English actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, star of the 1990s sitcom, “Mr. Bean.” A man shown carrying and launching a large pole is #PoleTosser. And another man is dubbed #GingerSneezy based on a picture which appears to capture him about to sneeze.

Pennsylvanians arrested in Capitol attack

Pennsylvania is home to the largest group of people arrested in the Capitol attacks investigation.

Hundreds of Lancaster County residents traveled to Washington, many by bus, for the protests.

One man, Michael J. Lopatic of Manheim Township, is charged with assaulting an officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol building and related offenses. Prosecutors accused Lopatic, a former enlisted Marine, with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol. They also said he ripped the body camera off a second officer and later threw it away, apparently trying to get rid of evidence.

Two other county residents, Tara Coleman, of Strasburg, and Dakoda Westfall, a 2016 Solanco High School graduate, are charged with violating a curfew issued Jan. 6 by the city’s mayor.

LNP|LancasterOnline government watchdog editor Russ Walker contributed to this story.