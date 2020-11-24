A Lancaster County man who was free on bail on previous drug charges was caught twice selling fentanyl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Michael Jenkins, 31, also had child pornography on his cell phone, the district attorney’s office said. He is now facing several felonies on four separate criminal court dockets.

Jenkins was initially charged in July when Northern Lancaster County Regional police found two bundles of heroin-- 20 bags total -- and nearly $2,400 in cash, according to the district attorney’s office. He also had a stolen motorcycle at his Penn Township home when officers arrived.

Jenkins posted bail on those charges on Aug. 4.

More than two months later on Oct. 16, officers determined through police surveillance that Jenkins was selling fentanyl in a shopping center on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, the district attorney’s office said.

On Oct. 19, detectives with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched his vehicle and hotel room. During the search, officers found 170 bags of fentanyl, approximately two ounces of marijuana, Suboxone packets, drug paraphernalia and $965 in cash, the district attorney’s office said.

The packets of fentanyl were stamped "GODZILLA," according to the district attorney's office.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force found 170 bags of #fentanyl (stamped GODZILLA) in a search of Justin Michael Jenkins' vehicle at The Shops at Rockvale. pic.twitter.com/xhaVdQpWlX — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) November 24, 2020

When officers examined Jenkins’ cell phone after his arrest, they found child pornography of a female juvenile who was in his vehicle when officers arrested him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jenkins is in Lancaster County Prison on a combined bail of $265,000, the district attorney’s office said.

