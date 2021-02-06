Police say a Lancaster County man was shot and killed Friday morning in a Berks County hookah lounge, according to a report from WGAL.

The man, whose name has not been released, was killed during a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Diamonds Lounge on Wyomissing Avenue in Cumru Township, according to the report.

The man was among four people who were shot in the club, according to the report. One other man who was shot was also from the Lancaster city area. Two others who were injured were from the Reading area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.