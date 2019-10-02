An Ephrata Township man was killed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer in Berks County on Wednesday morning, and he may have been distracted by his cell phone, police said.
Julio E. Acosta II, 45, of Ephrata Township, was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Robert Bickham, Reading media outlets reported.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. on Route 61, Northern Berks Regional police said. A phone with a video playing was found in Acosta's car.
"[We're] not sure if the driver was actually watching it at the time. He was driving, but it was playing on his phone at the time we recovered it," Sgt. Ronald Mohl said in a report by WFMZ-TV 69.
Speed was also a factor, police said, because Acosta's car broke the trailer's rear protective bumper.