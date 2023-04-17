A Lancaster County man has filed a civil lawsuit claiming the negligence of R.M. Palmer Chocolate and UGI Utilities led to his injury in a chocolate factory explosion that killed seven people.

Mark Baxter, 59, of New Holland, was in the unloading area of the factory March 24 when the plant exploded just before 5 p.m., according to the suit filed Thursday in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia, the Reading Eagle reported. Baxter worked as a delivery man for a company that made deliveries of melted chocolate between candy factories.

According to the lawsuit, the bricks and other debris from the building partially covered Baxter, the agency reported. Emergency personnel and bystanders rescued Baxter, who was hospitalized for four days after suffering second- and third-degree burns to 19% of his body, as well as cuts, bruises, hearing loss, eye abrasions and other injuries, the lawsuit said.

The Reading Eagle reported the filers of the suit seek a jury trial and damages, but the lawsuit does not specify an amount. The defendants are UGI Utilities and R.M. Palmer Chocolate and its affiliates and successors, Confectionery Real Estate and Confectionery Purchasers.

“Unable to move while he felt his body burning, he (Baxter) cried for help believing he would die,” the lawsuit says, according to the report. “A normal workday turned into a nightmare, leaving him with severe burns and other physical and psychological injuries.”

Attempts by LNP | LancasterOnline to contact Baxter by phone were not immediately successful.

R.M. Palmer had repeatedly been notified by workers, contractors and business invitees that they smelled gas that day, but the company did not evacuate and took no action, the Eagle reported. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the lead investigation into the incident. Investigators said the cause of the explosion has not officially been determined.

The lawsuit was filed on Baxter’s behalf by Galfand Berger LLP, a Philadelphia-based law firm. Another civil lawsuit listing Palmer and UGI as defendants was filed on behalf of Judith Loez-Moran, 55, of Reading, who lost her life in the explosion. A neighbor also filed a suit claiming negligence by Palmer and seeking $50,000 in damages.