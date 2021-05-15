A Lancaster County man has been charged in Luzerne County after admitting to having sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a juvenile boy, according to a report by WNEP.

Shaun Bennetch, 37, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he exchanged sexual messages and requested pictures of who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, according to the report. Bennetch was actually communicating with a Kingston police detective who was posing as a minor.

The conversations began in late March and continued until last week, when Bennetch made plans to meet the boy, according to the report.

Bennetch was arrested Friday when he arrived at the designation location.