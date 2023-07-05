Auto mechanic Joshua Barrows was in a Lancaster County courtroom Wednesday, about to represent himself at trial against a lawyer from the state Attorney General’s office.

At stake was cash, his house, two Audis and a BMW and other property — all valued at well over a quarter-million dollars. The Pennsylvania State Police seized them following a 2016 raid of Barrows’ apartment.

For nearly seven years, the state said it should keep the money and property. It was the fruit of selling marijuana, according to the government.

Barrows was unprepared when the proceedings started Wednesday morning. The 44-year-old Lancaster Township resident told Judge Leonard Brown that he “accidentally, stupidly, left my files at home.”

Brown told Barrows he wasn’t going to delay the case and suggested Barrows and Deputy Attorney General Andrew Jarbola try to work something out.

The AG’s office had wanted to seize Barrows’ cash and property through civil forfeiture, a process that allows the government to seize assets connected to or acquired through criminal activity.

But the Attorney General’s office had a problem.

The forfeiture case stemmed from a Feb. 15, 2016, search of the West Lampeter Township apartment Barrows was living in.

Drug dog problem

According to court documents, Barrows’ landlord told a state trooper that he’d gone into Barrows’ apartment because the unit above it had a leaking pipe. He saw marijuana and stacks of cash, a scene he described as “from in the movies,” according to court documents.

Police got a drug sniffing dog that “alerted to the odor of controlled substances” at the front and back doors, court documents said. Police then got a search warrant for inside the apartment the next day and found about 27 pounds of marijuana, $135,294 in cash, bank records and 11 cell phones. Searches at other properties associated with Barrows followed.

More context:

Two days later, police arrested Barrows after watching him in an “apparent drug transaction” in Manor Shopping Center’s rear parking lot. They found him with more than $8,544 in cash.

But the criminal case collapsed in March 2017 when Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker ruled that the use of a dog outside Barrows’ apartment was unconstitutional. He suppressed the evidence, leading the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office to drop drug charges against Barrows.

And because the Attorney General’s office was prevented by law from using any of that evidence in its legal fight to seize Barrows’ assets, chances of success in the forfeiture case were slim.

Jarbola told Brown that the Attorney General had hoped to rely on a witness, who presumably would have linked Barrows to selling marijuana. But, despite trying to find the witness at multiple addresses in multiple states, the office was unable to find him, Jarbola told Brown. The witness was last known to be living in his car in Boston, he said.

'Reasonable and appropriate offer'

Jarbola was prepared to make Barrows an offer.

The Attorney General’s office would keep the $8,544 from the February 2016 arrest and $18,931.42 seized from Barrows’ various bank accounts. Barrows would get back $135,294 in cash, as well as his cars, car parts and tools. The Attorney General’s office also would no longer seek to seize Barrows’ house on St. Joseph Street in the city’s southeast section.

The roughly $27,475 the government wanted to keep amounted to about 10% of the value of the total the Attorney General’s office had been seeking, Jarbola said.

Brown encouraged Barrows to consider the offer, telling him that he could risk losing everything at trial.

Brown called it “a very reasonable and appropriate offer.”

So, with a borrowed pen and several sheets of notebook paper provided by Jarbola, Barrows and Jarbola left the courtroom to see what they could work out.

When they returned about 10 minutes later, Jarbola and the man who was unprepared for court told Brown they had a deal. It will take about two weeks for authorities to get Barrows’ property and cash back to him.

Outside of the courtroom, Barrows said he was confident he would have won his case.

“I was willing to take it all the way to trial. But obviously, I'm not a lawyer (but) I'm familiar with courtroom procedure,” he said. “So I wasn't ever worried about losing it all. But the whole time the negotiations from the beginning — six years ago — were never reasonable. And Jarbola was explaining to me how his client is the state police so they would have to sign off on whatever deals and it took until trial for them to get serious and to be allowed that leeway to negotiate on their behalf without calling and authorizing.”

Barrows said he knew from early on that the search was unconstitutional.

“I knew the truth, because I had the affidavit unsealed and I researched it myself and it's plain as day — Florida v. Jardines,” he said.

Florida v. Jardines was a U.S. Supreme Court case which held that using K-9s to search the immediate area outside a home violated the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable search and seizure.

Related stories:

Acknowledges selling marijuana

Barrows acknowledged that he was selling marijuana.

“I look at it as this: before our Commonwealth became more accepting of alternative therapeutic medications, I was the people's supplier of their preferred therapeutic herbal medication. I mean, I saw it as community service, OK? And I mean, how many of us really think that it's a dangerous compound? Should it be a controlled substance?” Barrows said.

Barrows said he is out of the marijuana selling business.

“Like I was explaining to (deputy AG) Jarbola, I want to get the hell out of here. Go back to the West Coast and never be in trouble with the law and especially not another lawsuit,” he said.

Barrows said he plans to continue working as a mechanic, specializing in restoring Audis and BMWs from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Earlier Wednesday in a separate hearing, Jarbola dropped his office’s efforts to seize assets from Barrows’ mother, specifically her Lancaster Township home, assessed at $223,800, a 2014 Ford Fiesta and a 2005 Audi A6.

The government had argued in court filings that she knew of and benefited from her son’s marijuana dealing.

“We don’t believe it’s appropriate to proceed against her. She’s not the bad actor in this case,” Jarbola said.

Attorney Heather Reiner, who represented his mother, said it was the right move.

“She waited a long time for this day. The thought of losing her home has wreaked havoc on her life,” Reiner said after the hearing.

All told, the cash and assets the Attorney General’s office had been seeking exceeded a half-million dollars, making it among the largest forfeiture cases in county history, based on a review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives and court records.

Usually in Lancaster County, the district attorney’s office takes the lead on forfeiture cases, with seized cash and assets then used to fund the county’s drug task force. However, the Attorney General’s Office handles cases where the state police investigate.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office only proceeds in forfeiture in cases after a criminal conviction is secured.