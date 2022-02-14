A late summer rain storm might have been the answer to Ralph Samuels’ prayers.

Samuels, 91, of Blue Ball, lost his wife, Charlotte, in 2019. The pair had been married twice, for a total of 45 years. Without her, he was lonely.

“I went a while and I missed my wife, but I got lonely living by myself,” says Samuels, a devout Christian. “I was praying many times and I said, ‘Lord, you said it’s not good for man to be alone, so I would like to meet a woman that would go to church with me and love me.’”

On Feb. 5, Samuels found himself in church with a woman he’d met a little more than six months ago. And they were there for a very special service: their wedding ceremony.

Their love story started with a summer rain storm over much of the East Coast in 2021. One night in August, Linda Meents, 78 (“and proud of it”), planned to watch a televised NASCAR race. When it was postponed for weather, Meents was left without Sunday evening plans.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’ll go over and see what’s going on at our church because there’s singing over there,” says Meents, who moved to Lancaster County from Florida in 2016. “It was sprinkling raining and it ended up being canceled.”

Meents went to the singalong at St. John’s Center Lutheran Church in East Earl, where Samuels was in attendance, too. He said he knew of another Sunday night singalong at a nearby church in Hinkletown, and Meents and some others followed him there in separate cars.

“We got up there and introduced each other, and I gave her my phone number, and that’s where it started out,” Samuels says.

Meents experienced a sort of role-reversal when she got home to her son’s house that evening. Like a worried parent, her son was waiting up for her.

She made plans to see Samuels again.

“From there on, it was history. We went out for breakfast and we hit it off,” Meentz says. “We’re two of a kind. I love him dearly.”

Shared interests

The two enjoy going to church and Bible study together, cooking together, watching NASCAR races and listening to country music. Meents, a Chicago Bears fan, got Samuels interested in football.

“We seemed to get along pretty good, so we thought, we might as well get married,” Samuels says.

A little more than six months later, Samuels’ and Meents were getting ready for their wedding day.

Meents was the answer to Samuels’ prayers.

“The Lord answers our prayers,” Samuels says. “Maybe not when we want him to, but he’ll eventually answer them.”

Family support

Polly Gunzenhauser, of Ephrata, is Samuels’ late wife’s sister. Samuels and Charlotte, maiden name Boley, first married in 1949. After having four children, Samuels says they drifted apart, and each married someone else. They eventually divorced their respective spouses, and found their way back to each other, getting remarried in 1997.

Gunzenhauser and Samuels have stayed close since Charlotte’s death.

“He’s just a wonderful person,” Gunzenhauser says. “He’s a very Christian man. He cuts wood out in the woods for his fire. He does all that by himself. If anybody should need, he’s right there to help them.”

Guzenhauser says she was happy to find out Samuels’ had met someone special.

“Linda is a very nice lady,” Gunzenhauser says. “She fits in with the family well. They all love her.”

When Gunzenhauser heard Samuels and Meents were going to get married, she was there to help, too.

“They weren’t going to have a big wedding, but everyone he saw he invited to the wedding. It started at 15, then it went up to 20, then it went up to 30 and next I knew it was 50. He’s just so excited, he’s just inviting everyone that knows him,” Guzenhauser says. “I told him I was going to tape his mouth shut.”

Guzenhauser, who was in charge of organizing the luncheon for the wedding, says Samuels’ new relationship had him acting like a teenager.

“He just called me a while ago and said he just can’t sleep. He’s so excited,” says Gunzenhauser, in the days leading up to the wedding. “It’s going to be a special day. I’m very happy for him because he’s a good man. He really is.”

Happily ever after

Samuels’ and Meents were married at Bridgeville Evangelical Church in Narvon on Feb. 5.

“It was a great wedding. Everyone seemed so happy,” Samuels says.

Sixty-four of Samuels’ and Meentz’ friends and family including Samuels’ children, Rochelle, Donna and Russell as well as Polly Gunzenhauser and her daughter, Debbie, attended and celebrated with the newlyweds.

“The wedding went well. He actually cried a little when she came down the aisle,” Rochelle Keller says. “It was a fun, joyous occasion. We got to be with (Linda’s) son and it felt like one big family.”

Instead of going on a honeymoon, Samuels’ and Meents spent the next day at church.

“Next day we went to church and then the kids all came to help eat some of the food,” Samuels says. “Everybody was just happy.”

His advice to a successful marriage?

“Be honest and truthful to each other and love the Lord.”