A Lancaster County man died in a crash early Monday morning in Columbia, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Routes 441 and 462, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. It was a one-vehicle crash, but no other details about the crash have been released.

Emergency responders were dispatched for a vehicle fire in the same area shortly after and units were on scene until around 7 a.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.