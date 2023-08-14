A West Cocalico Township man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Berks County.

Braxton O. Lippold, 23, of Reinholds, was riding in Spring Township when his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed, Berks County Coroner George Holmes said. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Lippold was not wearing a helmet and he died of blunt force trauma, Holmes said. No autopsy is planned.

Lippold worked for Otis Elevator Co., according to an LNP | LancasterOnline obituary. He was a graduate of Cocalico High School, where he wrestled and played football and lacrosse. He graduated from Millersville University.