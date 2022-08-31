A Lancaster County man was killed Tuesday after a building collapsed at a construction site at the Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls plant in Chambersburg.

Steven Garrett Graby, 30, of Washington Boro, was working on the construction of a new bakery line when the building collapsed and killed him, according to a report by Herald-Mail Media.

Graby was initially unaccounted for hours after the collapse Tuesday afternoon. His body was found and removed from the rubble shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the report said.

A line of storms moved through the Chambersburg area around the time of the collapse, the report says. However, it is not clear if weather played a role in the collapse of the building.

Chambersburg is in Franklin County, about 85 miles west of Lancaster.

Numerous fire departments responded to the scene and were involved in rescue and recovery efforts, according to state police.

Graby was an employee of the Structural Steel Erectors Division of High Industries, which is based in Lancaster.

Martin’s social media manager Julie Martin said Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor whose headquarters also are based in Lancaster, is “still working on the site and making sure people are safe.”

According to a report from PennLive, Graby had been the only person unaccounted for in the collapse.

Social media manager Martin told PennLive that search-and-rescue teams were called in to conduct a “painstakingly” thorough search in hopes that the missing construction worker was alive, the report says.

“Yesterday was a tragic day,” read a statement from Wohlsen Construction of Lancaster. “The Wohlsen Construction family is deeply saddened by this event. We continue to work with authorities to investigate the cause of this incident.”