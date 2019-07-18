A Lancaster County man indicted last week on charges that he sexually assaulted four teenage girls at the missionary home he ran in Kenya will stay in prison until his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling came in response to a motion from federal prosecutors arguing that 60-year-old Gregory Dow should be detained because he is a flight risk, according to a filing in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Federal Judge Jacob P. Hart heard arguments Wednesday afternoon from the U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case, and Dow's court-appointed federal public defender, according to a member of Hart's staff.

Based on Hart's ruling, Dow will remain in a federal prison until his trial before Judge Edward Smith. Dow is currently incarcerated in Philadelphia.

Dow was arrested in East Hempfield Township last week on charges of assaulting four girls between 2013 and 2017 while running a children's home in Boito, Kenya.

Dow started the home in 2008 with his family and fled in 2017 after local police were tipped off to alleged abuse in the home. Dow returned to Lancaster County, where he had received monetary support from churches and nonprofit organizations.

A tip to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office late last summer led to federal investigators getting involved. Investigators traveled to Kenya and interviewed girls who said they had been sexually assaulted by Dow.

“(Dow) used force and coercion to perpetrate the most heinous of crimes, preying on vulnerable children,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Stengel in the motion to detain Dow until trial.

Dow faces four counts of engaging in an explicit sex act with a minor in a foreign country. Federal law gives the U.S. "extraterritorial jurisdiction" over certain sex offenses against children. Dow could serve up to 120 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.