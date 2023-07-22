An infectious disease specialist affiliated with UPMC Lititz says a mild winter may have contributed to high case numbers of Lyme disease this summer in Lancaster County.

Dr. John Goldman said cases have been especially high since May and the winter weather failed to kill off large numbers of ticks. Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites.

Goldman said while this year isn’t necessarily worse than recent years, the overall trend is that Lyme disease cases in Pennsylvania have risen dramatically in the past 10 to 15 years.

The data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows a 2001 baseline of 2,727 Lyme disease cases statewide. The numbers climbed to a 2017 peak of 11,900 and remained high at 9,008 by 2019. Data from 2020 and 2021 shows steep declines, but the impact of the pandemic makes those numbers difficult to parse.

A spokesperson for York County-based WellSpan Health wrote in an email that, on average, the health system sees Lyme disease cases rise throughout the summer.

“We are currently seeing a general increase as would be expected, but nothing unusual to report for this time of the year according to our infectious disease specialists,” wrote Maggi Barton, media relations manager at WellSpan Health. The health system has one hospital in Lancaster County: WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2001-2021 shows the highest number of Lyme disease cases among Lancaster County residents in 2017, when 564 cases were reported. The CDC notes that it uses “a passive system that relies on busy healthcare providers to submit records” and that many cases do not get reported.

The state Department of Health notes that the state counts cases based on lab reports and case investigations and cites CDC estimates that the number of Lyme disease cases is about 10 times the reported number. The department’s website says that would equate to 100,000 cases in Pennsylvania each year, about one case for every 100 residents.

Goldman said Lyme disease is a year-round risk, especially in the summer. He said a wet winter may have exacerbated the issue by preventing ticks from drying out and dying off or freezing.

Kyle Elliott, weather information center director at Millersville University, wrote in an email that the winter was “incredibly mild with near- to slightly-below average precipitation.” He added, “The January-February period, in aggregate, was in fact the warmest on record in Lancaster County.”

Goldman said people should be aware that Lyme disease commonly causes fevers and that the disease should be factored in as a potential explanation when fevers occur.

Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. The disease is commonly misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, and it can progress to arthritic, neurologic and cardiac symptoms if not treated.