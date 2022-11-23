Officials hope a new online system for Airbnb-style hosts to report and pay their local tax bill will provide Lancaster County with more data on the industry and free up staff to pursue delinquent taxpayers.

Lancaster County is home to about 400 “short-term lodging providers” – government speak for those who rent out a room or entire home to visitors using online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

Unlike traditional hotels, the setup involves three parties – the guest, the host and the online service that brought them together, made famous by Airbnb.

Several companies, including Airbnb and VRBO, have arranged a system at the state level to help with tax collection. The companies collect and pay local tax bills directly to counties on behalf of hosts on a monthly basis.

But when counties like Lancaster receive these monthly payments, they don’t include much information, according to Amber Martin, the county treasurer. The treasurer’s office, among other responsibilities, is tasked with collecting county taxes.

Most crucially, the checks don’t detail anything much more than the total bill, like which hosts generated how many nights of business.

Planned to start in January, a more user-friendly online system will give hosts an easier way to submit monthly tax bills and provide that other crucial information – like how many nights their homes were rented and for how much.

According to Janet Keuper, hotel tax and revenue manager for the county, most Airbnb-style hosts are subject to both the county’s 1.1% hotel excise tax and a 3.9% hotel room-rental tax.

Traditional bed-and-breakfasts do not have to pay the room-rental tax, Keuper said.

The new system will rid the treasurer’s office of cumbersome paperwork for registering and tracking short-term rentals, thereby freeing staff up for other important work.

“This would include monitoring delinquent accounts, requesting that audits be performed on them by the controller’s office, and online research for facilities that are not registered with us,” Keuper said in an email. “This in return will increase short-term lodging tax revenue.“

The new web-based system will also allow county officials to create reports for municipalities that will show them local activity related to short-term rentals, Keuper said.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, which represents hoteliers, bed-and-breakfast owners and county tourism agencies like Discover Lancaster, has pushed for legislation to make sure short-term rental owners are subject to the same regulations and standards as hotels.

Zak Pyzik, PRLA’s director of government affairs, said counties’ efforts to get a better handle on identifying short-term rentals and making sure they’re paying taxes is an important positive step.

“The reason that's important is because that's the revenue that's used to attract visitors and tourists to Pennsylvania,” Pyzik said. In Lancaster County, hotel taxes fund Discover Lancaster and its marketing efforts and financing for the construction of the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The Airbnb model has proved a controversial one for local governments, hoteliers and affordable housing advocates. Critics say the budding industry has exacerbated a nationwide housing crunch, with owners sometimes acquiring multiple properties for short-term rentals, limiting the supply of permanent housing. Tourism officials say the difficulty of regulating short-term rental businesses creates unfair competition for traditional hotels.

In May, the Lancaster city council unanimously approved a measure that prohibits any new short-term rentals in most residential parts of the city.

With the new system, municipalities in Lancaster County stand to get a more reliable picture as to how the industry is affecting the local economy and housing market.

The treasurer’s office has sent letters and emails to Airbnb hosts notifying them of the new web-based system and upcoming training sessions for using it.

“Hopefully, paper and checks getting mailed to us is going to be a thing of the past,” Martin said last week at a county commissioners meeting.