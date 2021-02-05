County leaders and hospital officials are working to finalize a plan for a mass vaccination site that would operate for nearly four months, from early March through June, administering coronavirus vaccines to as many as 5,000 people per day.

The plan was outlined in a proposed “memorandum of understanding” between county government and Lancaster General Hospital. The document was released Friday and will be considered for approval by the county commissioners next week.

No site for the vaccination center was identified, but County Commissioner Josh Parsons said a location could be announced as early as next week.

Plans call for a pilot program to begin at the site in early March, then scale up to a full-sized, 5,000-dose-a-day operation that would operate from mid-March until the end of June. It would be funded with federal CARES Act money and possibly other federal and state sources.

The memorandum of understanding “is saying we are going to flesh out an agreement on this framework,” County Solicitor Christina Hausner said.

The document contains a reference to seeking approval from the Lancaster city fire marshal, although Parsons would neither confirm or deny that the center will be located in the city.

The memorandum said the operation would administer available vaccines from any manufacturer.

The site would operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week, and vaccinations would occur between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.