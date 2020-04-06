Lancaster County has likely seen more deaths due to COVID-19 than it has from most recent flu seasons.

Both sets of numbers come with caveats.

On COVID-19, the state report shows 11 deaths here as of Monday evening, and the coroner puts the count at 13. The numbers may not match due to the state counting positive tests and deaths as of midnight, or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, not death.

For flu, the Pennsylvania Department of Health gives only statewide numbers in its seasonal reports. However, local hospitals have confirmed some flu deaths here; three at last report in the current season, and before that seven in 2018-19 and 12 each in 2017-18 — which was the deadliest recent season statewide — and 2016-17.

The state health statistics portal shows flu deaths reported on a different basis; by year instead of season. That does include county-level information, but the most recent year available is 2017. Working backward 2017 through 2013, it shows 22, five, 11, 10 and 15 deaths here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials also note that because only a fraction of people who have the flu get tested, the real numbers of people who get sick and die are almost certainly higher than their counts show. That's also probably true of COVID-19.