A Lancaster County legislator can appeal a groundbreaking ruling that declared the state’s school funding framework unconstitutional - a move that would at least temporarily put any changes on hold - but he isn’t saying what he will do.

Instead, the day after the ruling was filed, House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County’s 100th District issued a press release critical of the court’s decision but that did not mention an appeal. He did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline requests for comment Wednesday about launching an appeal, despite the fact that he petitioned the Commonwealth Court earlier this month to ensure his right to appeal was preserved.

Cutler, in his then role as speaker of the House of Representatives, was included as a defendant in the case when it went to trial in 2021, but was removed when he was replaced in that role by Democrat Mark Rozzi.

Only defendants can appeal Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s nearly 800-page Tuesday ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but Cutler’s attorney’s made a successful argument that he should be among those allowed to appeal. His attorneys wrote that he has “an interest in continuing to defend the constitutionality of the current school funding system.”

On Feb. 1 – less than a week before Jubelirer announced her decision – Cutler applied to intervene or continue as a defendant in the case and was granted that right by Jubelirer on Tuesday.

He, or any other defendants in the case, have until March 9 to file an appeal – the same day Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to present his 2023-24 state budget proposal.

When the ruling was issued, the only Republican legislator among the defendants was state Senate President Pro-Tempore Kim Ward.

Erica Clayton Wright, Ward’s communication director, indicated that it is not clear yet if Ward would appeal Jubelirer’s decision.

“We are still reviewing the ruling and determining next steps,” Wright wrote in an email Wednesday.

Wright also shared a statement made Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, a Republican from the 41st District.

“The Senate Republican Caucus is committed to prioritizing education empowerment and access for students across Pennsylvania, as is evidenced by a historic level of investment in public education included in the current 2022-23 and prior state budgets,” Pittman wrote in the statement. “Our system has always sought to support state and local taxpayers, whom we will continue to respect moving forward as we address all needs of the Commonwealth.”

Filing an appeal to the state Supreme Court

An appeal to the state Supreme Court would at least temporarily delay any attempt to reform the school funding system.

Claudia De Palma, an attorney for the Public Interest Law Center, said an appeal in the case has a “right to be heard” before the state Supreme Court and must be accepted for trial. The Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center represented the organizations that and individuals who filed the lawsuit, including the School District of Lancaster, five other school districts, NAACP-Pennsylvania State Conference, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and a handful of parents and students.

If there were an appeal, Jubelirer’s order would be suspended - or stayed - while the appeal is heard.

“If that happens, if they appeal, the first thing we’ll be doing is going back to court and asking the court to lift that stay and arguing for why we believe it’s in everyone’s interest to let that order stay in effect,” De Palma said.

On average, De Palma said, a trial at the state Supreme Court level takes a year, but she can’t speculate as to whether an appeal in this case would take more or less time.

The lawsuit was filed nearly eight years ago.

“We would, of course, ask that within reasonable bounds that any appeal be moved as swiftly as it could because this is such an important issue,” De Palma said. “This is going to affect so many kids and kids grow up pretty quick. It’s already seven, eight years almost that kids have been waiting.”