Accused of fleeing police at high speeds before causing a crash, a Conoy Township man faces a dozen charges, including a felony.

Anthony J. Mariani 4th, 40, of Bainbridge caught an officer’s attention about 7:25 p.m. Oct. 30 while driving a silver Pontiac Bonneville in the 1700 block of River Road in East Donegal Township, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

There, police said Mariani nearly struck an officer’s patrol car while trying to pass another vehicle.

The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Mariani fled, driving at high speeds, police said. According to police, the officer then ended the pursuit.

While fleeing the officer, Mariani drove recklessly, running through stop signs before eventually crashing his vehicle into a tractor-trailer, police said.

Police described the crash as a “major collision,” which resulted in injuries.

Police did not provide specific details about those injuries in a Monday news release. They also did not share details about exactly where the crash happened.

Mariani was driving without a license at the time of the crash, police said.

Online court documents show that Mariani faces a felony charge of fleeing police, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. That’s in addition to 10 summary offenses.

Mariani is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21 before District Judge Scott Albert.