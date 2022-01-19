More miles of impaired streams exist in Lancaster County than any other county in Pennsylvania, according to a draft report by state environmental regulators.

Of the 1,432 stream miles assessed in Lancaster County, 1,286 miles — or 89.4% — are considered impaired. There are 1,438 total stream miles in the county.

Those figures were attached to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s draft 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report, a biennial assessment of the state’s streams and other waterbodies.

A waterbody is considered impaired when it fails to meet standards that allow for regular uses, including supporting recreation and aquatic life, as well as providing drinkable water and consumable fish, according to DEP.

Elk County had the next most impaired stream miles at 1,126, though that’s only 68.4% of its assessed waterways. Chester County followed with 1,020 impaired miles, or 71.9%.

Both Philadelphia and Delaware counties had higher waterway impairment percentage totals than Lancaster County at 96.9% and 94.3%, respectively.

Statewide, this year’s assessment put impaired stream miles at nearly 28,000, up from the 2020 report’s recorded total of just under 25,500 miles.

There are nearly 86,000 miles of stream in Pennsylvania, according to DEP figures.

The chief contributors to stream impairment are mine drainage, agricultural runoff and urban stormwater runoff and storm sewers, in that order, according to the 2022 draft.

Lancaster County is the most-productive, non-irrigated farming county in the United States, with more than 5,000 individual farms.

Efforts are underway in the county to reduce both agricultural and urban pollution to local waterways, mostly in an effort to meet federal clean water mandates within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, where Lancaster County is Pennsylvania’s largest polluter.

The 2022 draft is currently under review, with a public comment period that runs through March 1, according to a Jan. 15 public notice.

The draft can be reviewed at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b9746eec807f48d99decd3a583eede12.

Comments should be submitted online at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment/, according to DEP.