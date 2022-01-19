A highly eroded wall of sediment sits where a dam was located several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall College researchers are studying the former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for improving water quality.
More miles of impaired streams exist in Lancaster County than any other county in Pennsylvania, according to a draft report by state environmental regulators.
Of the 1,432 stream miles assessed in Lancaster County, 1,286 miles — or 89.4% — are considered impaired. There are 1,438 total stream miles in the county.
Those figures were attached to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s draft 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report, a biennial assessment of the state’s streams and other waterbodies.
A waterbody is considered impaired when it fails to meet standards that allow for regular uses, including supporting recreation and aquatic life, as well as providing drinkable water and consumable fish, according to DEP.
Elk County had the next most impaired stream miles at 1,126, though that’s only 68.4% of its assessed waterways. Chester County followed with 1,020 impaired miles, or 71.9%.
Both Philadelphia and Delaware counties had higher waterway impairment percentage totals than Lancaster County at 96.9% and 94.3%, respectively.
Statewide, this year’s assessment put impaired stream miles at nearly 28,000, up from the 2020 report’s recorded total of just under 25,500 miles.
There are nearly 86,000 miles of stream in Pennsylvania, according to DEP figures.
The chief contributors to stream impairment are mine drainage, agricultural runoff and urban stormwater runoff and storm sewers, in that order, according to the 2022 draft.
Efforts are underway in the county to reduce both agricultural and urban pollution to local waterways, mostly in an effort to meet federal clean water mandates within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, where Lancaster County is Pennsylvania’s largest polluter.
The 2022 draft is currently under review, with a public comment period that runs through March 1, according to a Jan. 15 public notice.
Walter, along with his Franklin & Marshall colleagues Dorothy Merritts and Patrick Fleming, researches cost-effective restoration stream practices designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance restoration activities in local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.
Patrick Fleming, and economist at Franklin & Marshall College, stands near the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Fleming and two geosciences professors at F&M have combined their research work to target cost-effective restoration practices and is designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance restoration activities in local streams and the Chesapeake Bay. This collaboration has led to a newly established Chesapeake Watershed Initiative (CWI) at Franklin & Marshall College, supported through a three-year, $1.25-million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, a Pittsburgh philanthropy.
West branch of the Little Conestoga Creek to get some TLC by F&M professors [photos]
Franklin & Marshall geosciences professors Dorothy Merritts and Robert Walter and Patrick Fleming, assistant professor of economics and public policy, are working to identify the worst streamside erosion sites in Lancaster County, hopefully to encourage restoration in an effort designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance local streams and the downstream Chesapeake Bay.
