West Branch Little Conestoga Creek 17.jpg
Buy Now

A highly eroded wall of sediment sits where a dam was located several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall College researchers are studying the former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for improving water quality.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

More miles of impaired streams exist in Lancaster County than any other county in Pennsylvania, according to a draft report by state environmental regulators.

Of the 1,432 stream miles assessed in Lancaster County, 1,286 miles — or 89.4% — are considered impaired. There are 1,438 total stream miles in the county.

[Click here to read about how a trio of F&M professors is using a $1.2 million grant to help restore Lancaster County's eroded streambanks.]

Those figures were attached to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s draft 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report, a biennial assessment of the state’s streams and other waterbodies.

A waterbody is considered impaired when it fails to meet standards that allow for regular uses, including supporting recreation and aquatic life, as well as providing drinkable water and consumable fish, according to DEP.

Elk County had the next most impaired stream miles at 1,126, though that’s only 68.4% of its assessed waterways. Chester County followed with 1,020 impaired miles, or 71.9%.

Both Philadelphia and Delaware counties had higher waterway impairment percentage totals than Lancaster County at 96.9% and 94.3%, respectively.

Statewide, this year’s assessment put impaired stream miles at nearly 28,000, up from the 2020 report’s recorded total of just under 25,500 miles.

There are nearly 86,000 miles of stream in Pennsylvania, according to DEP figures.

The chief contributors to stream impairment are mine drainage, agricultural runoff and urban stormwater runoff and storm sewers, in that order, according to the 2022 draft.

Lancaster County is the most-productive, non-irrigated farming county in the United States, with more than 5,000 individual farms.

Efforts are underway in the county to reduce both agricultural and urban pollution to local waterways, mostly in an effort to meet federal clean water mandates within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, where Lancaster County is Pennsylvania’s largest polluter.

The 2022 draft is currently under review, with a public comment period that runs through March 1, according to a Jan. 15 public notice.

The draft can be reviewed at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b9746eec807f48d99decd3a583eede12.

Comments should be submitted online at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment/, according to DEP.

West branch of the Little Conestoga Creek to get some TLC by F&M professors [photos]

Franklin & Marshall geosciences professors Dorothy Merritts and Robert Walter and Patrick Fleming, assistant professor of economics and public policy, are working to identify the worst streamside erosion sites in Lancaster County, hopefully to encourage restoration in an effort designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance local streams and the downstream Chesapeake Bay.

1 of 19

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags