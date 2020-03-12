LGH Lancaster General Hospital emergency department entrance
Lancaster General Hospital plans to expand its emergency department.

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County is prepared to issue a disaster declaration for COVID-19 "if we have to," Commissioner Josh Parsons said Thursday.

But, he said, "We certainly hope we don’t have to do things as serious as that."

He and the other county commissioners spoke at a 2 p.m. press event focused on the county's COVID-19 preparations.

They were joined by staff from Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, doctors from three area hospitals, President Judge David Ashworth, and representatives for emergency medical service providers, schools, businesses and nursing homes.

Brian Barnhart, superintendent of Intermediate Unit 13, mentioned Gov. Tom Wolf's 2 p.m. order that included closing schools and other facilities in a suburban Philadelphia county hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

That order is "probably a game-changer for the superintendents here in Lancaster County" if the virus grows here, he said. But at the same time, he said, there are significant concerns about how school closures would affect children and their families, especially those facing economic challenges. 

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who is chairman of the county board of elections, said it's planning backup locations for polling places, particularly those in retirement communities, and preparing to "optimize distance" between people in the polling places, routinely clean surfaces, and provide means to clean hands.

And, he said, Pennsylvania now has a mail-in ballot option that people can apply for up to a week before the primary election. 

Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said meetings are happening "almost continuously" at this point to make sure "that we have not only adequate staffing and staffing contingency planing, but also adequate supplies" as "everything is in short supply."

Kontra also said the issue of the reopening the former St. Joseph Hospital "is being explored" but a final decision has not been made. UPMC Pinnacle closed the Lancaster city hospital last February, and it has been vacant since, with the system a few months ago starting the process of seeking rezoning so it would be more attractive to developers.

One key point is working to keep the patients who don't need acute care — including 85% of people who get the virus — out of the hospital, he said. Outpatient testing is being planned, he said, as is putting COVID-19 patients on a certain floor with specific trained staff. 

"We can stop the spread of this virus by not allowing the virus to find the next host," Kontra said. "Although there’s been some criticism of canceling large events, I think that’s the way to go at this point."

Lancaster County doesn't have a case at this point, he said, but he expects it will.

"We can and we are testing people now," Kontra said, noting that providers are trying to steward resources well and "provide the testing for those patients who it is most important to know the answer," and testing will not be widespread until ability ramps up "quite a bit more" than it has. 

Other hospital and emergency services leaders stressed that people should not panic and should always call first before seeking medical attention if they have COVID-19 symptoms or other reason to fear they have the virus, so proper preparations can be made. That includes telling 911 dispatchers about concerns too, so first responders can make sure they're protected before arriving.

Dr. Leon Kraybill of Lancaster Area Senior Services noted that for people age 80 and older, it appears the virus mortality rate "gets up closer to 15%."

"To have our residents in long-term care get infected, you have to get it into the facility, likely brought by visitors who come to the facility or staff," he said. "That’s where we have focused our energy."

As a result, he said, nursing homes are moving toward limiting visitors to "only very severe end of life" situations. Restrictions have already made some family members angry, he said, but "the health and safety of our long-term care residents is our highest priority."

