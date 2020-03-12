Lancaster County is prepared to issue a disaster declaration for COVID-19 "if we have to," Commissioner Josh Parsons said Thursday.

But, he said, "We certainly hope we don’t have to do things as serious as that."

He and the other county commissioners spoke at a 2 p.m. press event focused on the county's COVID-19 preparations.

They were joined by staff from Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, doctors from three area hospitals, President Judge David Ashworth, and representatives for emergency medical service providers, schools, businesses and nursing homes.

Brian Barnhart, superintendent of Intermediate Unit 13, mentioned Gov. Tom Wolf's 2 p.m. order that included closing schools and other facilities in a suburban Philadelphia county hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

That order is "probably a game-changer for the superintendents here in Lancaster County" if the virus grows here, he said. But at the same time, he said, there are significant concerns about how school closures would affect children and their families, especially those facing economic challenges.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who is chairman of the county board of elections, said it's planning backup locations for polling places, particularly those in retirement communities, and preparing to "optimize distance" between people in the polling places, routinely clean surfaces, and provide means to clean hands.

And, he said, Pennsylvania now has a mail-in ballot option that people can apply for up to a week before the primary election.

Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said meetings are happening "almost continuously" at this point to make sure "that we have not only adequate staffing and staffing contingency planing, but also adequate supplies" as "everything is in short supply."

Kontra also said the issue of the reopening the former St. Joseph Hospital "is being explored" but a final decision has not been made. UPMC Pinnacle closed the Lancaster city hospital last February, and it has been vacant since, with the system a few months ago starting the process of seeking rezoning so it would be more attractive to developers.

One key point is working to keep the patients who don't need acute care — including 85% of people who get the virus — out of the hospital, he said. Outpatient testing is being planned, he said, as is putting COVID-19 patients on a certain floor with specific trained staff.

"We can stop the spread of this virus by not allowing the virus to find the next host," Kontra said. "Although there’s been some criticism of canceling large events, I think that’s the way to go at this point."

Lancaster County doesn't have a case at this point, he said, but he expects it will.

"We can and we are testing people now," Kontra said, noting that providers are trying to steward resources well and "provide the testing for those patients who it is most important to know the answer," and testing will not be widespread until ability ramps up "quite a bit more" than it has.

Other hospital and emergency services leaders stressed that people should not panic and should always call first before seeking medical attention if they have COVID-19 symptoms or other reason to fear they have the virus, so proper preparations can be made. That includes telling 911 dispatchers about concerns too, so first responders can make sure they're protected before arriving.

Dr. Leon Kraybill of Lancaster Area Senior Services noted that for people age 80 and older, it appears the virus mortality rate "gets up closer to 15%."

"To have our residents in long-term care get infected, you have to get it into the facility, likely brought by visitors who come to the facility or staff," he said. "That’s where we have focused our energy."

As a result, he said, nursing homes are moving toward limiting visitors to "only very severe end of life" situations. Restrictions have already made some family members angry, he said, but "the health and safety of our long-term care residents is our highest priority."

I’m here at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center were county government and health officials are providing updates on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jMuYFFHbYW — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Commissioner Josh Parsons said all officials are taking the situation seriously and are prepared to take any necessary steps, including declaring an emergency if needed. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino is addressing the April 28th election. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

He serves on the board of elections and says officials are seeking to optimize distance between people at poling places, providing a means for poll workers to clean high contact areas, and are providing the means for individuals to keep clean hands. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

The county is exploring adding back up polling places. D'Agostino also notes that mail-in ballots are available up to a week before the primary. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

I’m here at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center were county government and health officials are providing updates on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jMuYFFHbYW — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Commissioner Craig Lehman says there is a continuity of operations plan in place in the event the virus impacts the government itself. Possibly by allowing people to work remotely. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

"An event like this is a really, really big deal," Lehman said. It's easy for people to become a little bit panicked, a little bit concerned." Said it is best for people to focus on the things they can control and try not to worry about the things they cannot. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Most importantly, follow the CDC guidelines: Wash your hands, use sanitizer, don't touch your face (which he said he knows is hard to do), keep surfaces clean. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Phil Colvin, director of emergency management, said his department's role will be to provide support to the county's emergency responders. They are in frequent contact with first responders and the state, relaying the most up to date information — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What we are really going to need is a high level of support from the public, he says. Avoiding large groups and possibly canceling event if necessary. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said the healthcare community has been preparing for the virus since the first case. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

They are working to ensure they have enough staff and supplies in the event of an out break. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Just to be clear to all following alone, a case has NOT yet been detected in Lancaster County. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Kontra said the hope is to move to an outpatient testing set up and that may patients will be able to be treated from home. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

"We don't have a drug, we don't have a vaccine, so we have to rely on good old fashion public help," he said. Avoid large groups and events. Practice social distancing. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Dr. David Gasperack, Vice President and Regional Medical Director, WellSpan Medical Group, said that the "worried well," those under 60 w/o underlying health conditions, are at low risk of serious complications. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

But they can help control the spread by washing hands for 20 secs under warm water, don't touch your face, cough into your elbow or better yet a tissue and throw it away, avoid sick people, and stay home if you feel sick. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Avoid shaking hands, even if it is awkward. Disinfect things that are touched frequently. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Gasperack said the CDC is only recommending having three days of food and water on hand, and the mass stockpiling that has been happening is unnecessary. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Staying calm is important. He reiterated that there are no cases in Lancaster at this time. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Dr. Craig Skurcenski, Vice President, Emergency Medicine, UPMC says that people over 60 or with underlying medical conditions are at high risk and should take more precise precautions, like staying away from travel centers (airplanes, boats). — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

If you have symptoms Skurcenski said access healthcare by phone. Call your doctor or healthcare provider rather than showing up at an emergency room. Many healthcare providers offer doctor visits by phone or video. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

If you are in a high risk group or have severe symptoms, know that the emergency rooms are trained and prepared to handle these cases. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Mark Ross, Vice President, Emergency Management, Hospital Association of PA, says the public needs to know that hospitals are prepared for outbreaks. But the community can help by following the CDC guidelines. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Here is a link to those guidelines: https://t.co/pUNS6g7qzN — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

"This is not a time for panic, this is a time to prepare," he says. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Darrell Fisher, President of the Lancaster County EMS Council, says the EMS services in Lancaster County are prepared to address any outbreak. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Lancaster County has 32 nursing homes. Dr. Leon Kraybill, Geriatrician, representative from Lancaster Area Senior Services says those homes deal with infectious diseases everyday. But the COVID-19 is somewhat different, he says. It is more contagious and more deadly than the flu. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

He says they are focusing their energy on ensuring staff and visitors do not bring the virus into the facility. Says many facilities are implementing a paper questionnaire to screen visitors for symptoms. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

He said some facilities are moving toward restricting visitors unless their loved one is in an end of life condition. Check with your facility before visiting. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Brian Barnhart, Superintendent of IU13, who is representing all superintendents of all Lancaster County school districts, says some schools are already considering restricting non-essential gatherings (like field trips). — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

They are aware of concerns about parents not being able to afford childcare and children being without meals and they do not take the decision to close schools lightly. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Tom Baldrige, President/CEO Lancaster Chamber representing the business community, said there is a page on the Chamber's website with tips on how to manage this outbreak from a business perspective. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

There is also a way for businesses to share how they are managing the virus so that good ideas can be shared with others. There is also a free legal webinar next Wednesday to address businesses legal concerns about the virus. Free to all Lancaster County businesses. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

"We can't simply shut down and think we'll get through this crisis," he says. He is encouraging people to still support local businesses in a safe manor to limit the economic impact. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth says the courts are prepared to continue functioning. They have had an emergency plan in place since 2008. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020

The county's judges are in conversation to see what things could be changed to help facilitate continued, smooth operation of the justice system. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) March 12, 2020