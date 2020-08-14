Since the launch of the Pennsylvania CARES Rent Relief Program at the beginning of July, the state received 11,637 applications from tenants struggling to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure represents only applicants who qualified due to their unemployment status. There is a separate category for applicants who may qualify for the aid by showing that their income decreased by 30%. The agency does not have complete data for the latter category.

Lancaster County comes in 6th for most applications — behind Allegheny, Philadelphia, Dauphin, Montgomery and Delaware counties — with 260 submissions, according to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency data.

Of the 260 total applications, 40 have been approved for assistance, with 19 households receiving help with rent totaling $52,774 as of Thursday. The county has received $2 million from the state for the program.

The map and chart below show how many applications have been submitted in each of the state's 67 counties.