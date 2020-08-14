Rental relief map

Since the launch of the Pennsylvania CARES Rent Relief Program at the beginning of July, the state received 11,637 applications from tenants struggling to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure represents only applicants who qualified due to their unemployment status. There is a separate category for applicants who may qualify for the aid by showing that their income decreased by 30%. The agency does not have complete data for the latter category.

Lancaster County comes in 6th for most applications — behind Allegheny, Philadelphia, Dauphin, Montgomery and Delaware counties — with 260 submissions, according to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency data.

Of the 260 total applications, 40 have been approved for assistance, with 19 households receiving help with rent totaling $52,774 as of Thursday. The county has received $2 million from the state for the program.

The map and chart below show how many applications have been submitted in each of the state's 67 counties. 