Too busy enjoying the beautiful weather to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? We understand, it was the first taste of spring weather after all.

Here are five stories from this pas weekend to start your Monday.

2 Lancaster County landmarks to receive historical markers: report

Two historic Lancaster County landmarks were listed among 23 sites across Pennsylvania that were recently selected to be recognized with historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report by PennLive.

After 1 year of COVID-19, Lancaster County restaurant industry still waiting for normal; 'It's the most I did to lose money'

A year ago, Frank Fontaine was getting ready to help launch Double C Restaurant in Lancaster city.

It was to be the latest venture for Fontaine, who had earned a reputation in Lancaster as the go-to mixologist for crafting original cocktail menus. But as opening day approached for the new restaurant, worries grew about COVID-19 and the possibility of forced shutdowns. For Double C, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Trout stocked in Lancaster County waters with help from local students

With booted feet, Ron Bowman plodded along a muddy trail Friday afternoon, pausing occasionally to point toward portions of the Little Beaver Creek where it cuts through Strasburg Township near Bunker Hill Road.

Where he pointed, local teens toting buckets walked up to the waterway and flipped their pails upside down, spilling adult trout into the stream.

Highlighting LNP Media Group's fight for government transparency as Sunshine Week begins [editorial]

The restrictions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the work of journalists over the past year but did make it tougher.

Pandemic-related emergencies gave the Wolf administration, for instance, some cover for holding back information.

Elizabethtown student uses genealogical skills to help solve crime; pastime turns into business

When Eric Schubert was a boy, he endured bouts with asthma that made him prone to pneumonia.

Pneumonia’s yearly return would keep him confined to home for days on end. When he was in fourth grade and stuck at home, his mother suggested he busy himself on the genealogical site Ancestry.com.

