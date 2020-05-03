Despite widespread job losses that have pushed Lancaster County’s unemployment rate above 20%, residential tenants here were mostly able to make their rental payments for April, easing some anxiety for landlords worried about being caught in the lurch.

But the start of a new month brings new worries for local landlords about whether tenants will be able to come through with the payments they need to cover their own bills.

“April was pretty good, but I am still a bit more concerned about May,” said Noah Miller, a Lancaster city landlord with 54 rental units in the city. “Hopefully everyone who needed it is on unemployment by now.”

With the federal government adding $600 a week to state unemployment benefits while also sending most Americans’ stimulus checks of up to $1,200, even tenants who have lost their jobs should theoretically be able to cover rental payments.

“The government is putting enough money into people’s hands to take care of their basic expenses,” said Michael Manthei, owner of Peaceful Homes Property Management, which oversees 70 rental units in Lancaster city, where he says everyone paid rent for April

Delayed help

Although help for tenants is good news for landlords, delays in receiving some benefits created late or missed rent payments even as a moratorium on evictions means landlords can be forced to provide housing even if they’re not getting paid for it.

“It’s a tight window in terms of how many people can get behind on the rent and a property owner still keep everything running,” said Marlynn Orlando, CEO of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association, which represents property owners with more than 240,000 rental units.

Orlando said April rent collections across the state were better than expected, but she thinks the situation will worsen in May as all kinds of bills pile up for jobless tenants, creating problems for landlords who may not be the first ones to get paid.

“The anxiety now is because it has taken so long for benefits to kick in, people are looking at multiple bills that they’re getting behind,” she said.

‘Not panicked, just concerned’

Frank Barrett, president of Boyd Wilson, which manages 1,136 rental units in Lancaster County, including 435 in the Village of Olde Hickory in Manheim Township, said around 90% of tenants paid their rent in April, compared to a typical monthly collection rate near 99%.

“We’re not panicked; we’re just concerned as to how long it’s going to last,” he said. “With each subsequent month it is going to get more worrisome.”

A handful of smaller landlords and property managers with rental units in Lancaster city and around the county also said they were pleasantly surprised with how well tenants have been keeping up with their rent.

“April was great” said Gerald Stoltzfoos, an owner of Trademark Property Management, which oversees approximately 300 rental units in Lancaster County. “We expected to set up a bunch of payment arrangements, but only set up a few.”

Continuing costs

Although rental payments are still coming in, landlords are adjusting to the newly uncertain situation which includes a moratorium on evictions in Pennsylvania that extends until May 11.

Miller, who has 54 rental units in Lancaster city, said he is delaying a $17,000 project to replace windows in one of his building, instead setting aside that money as a reserve fund.

For landlords, being conservative makes sense in a business where it is nearly impossible to cut costs to make up for lost rental income.

“Guess what? If you have a mortgage on a property, that doesn’t stop,” said Jim Englert Jr., a real estate agent who owns seven rental units in and around Lancaster city, noting that one tenant didn’t pay for April, and another didn’t pay in full right away.

Landlords can qualify for Small Business Administration loans to cover mortgage payments because of lost tenant income due to the impact of COVID-19, but property owners mostly benefit if their tenants get the help they need to continue paying rent.

Marlin Miller, who has four units in Columbia and two units in Centerville, said he is proud of his quality tenants who all paid their April rent. Yet in his 20 years as a landlord, Miller said he has had nonpaying tenants who seemed to take advantage of the time it takes for eviction proceedings to move through the court system. And with evictions halted, such delays would become more expensive for landlords dealing tenants who aren't paying rent.

“It’s easy to get in a situation where things go sideways and in two months’ time a tenant can cost you thousands of dollars you’ll never recoup,” said Miller. “In this environment, with not being able to evict a problem tenant, the costs could ratchet up.”

Paying it forward

While worst-case scenarios can be frightening for many landlords, the current crisis has also created opportunities for landlords and property managers to make positive connections with the people who live in their buildings.

“This is where you develop tenant loyalty. They’ll always remember this,” said Manthei, who partially attributes a 100 percent payment rate by his tenants to a concerted effort to show real care and compassion for them.

“It is so much different when a tenant wants to work with you because of how you’ve treated them, as opposed to having to work with you because they have the threat of eviction,” he said

In the midst of the uncertainty for landlords, there have also been acts of kindness.

Stoltzfoos said a stranger recently sent $1,500 to Trademark Property Management with the instructions to use it to cover rent for someone in need. In addition, one of his property owners forgave a month’s rent for a tenant because she is a nurse with three kids.

“I’ve been trying to think of ways to give back. I thought that would be helpful for her,” said Maian McCauley, a 33-year-old financial consultant who is the one who gave her tenant a $1,200 break on the rent. “I had enough left over that I would be fine.”

