The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority made an open call to developers this week to submit proposals to buy and rehab a former historic firehouse building on High Street in Manheim.

The three-story building at 26 E. High St. was home to a fire company and the borough council’s chamber in the early 20th century, according to Manheim Fire Department’s website. Its original bell tower still stands.

The Land Bank’s request for proposals does not limit submissions to convert the building into residential units, but the county Redevelopment Authority and affordable-housing nonprofit Tenfold have both offered low-interest financing if the plans include income-restricted units.

The Manheim Borough Council will also provide a $15,000 grant to help restore the former firehouse’s historic brick façade, according to the request for proposals.

The building will be open for inspection Monday between 9 a.m. and noon.

For more information can be found on the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities’ website.