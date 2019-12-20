HARRISBURG -- Jose Nieves has served 42 years in state prison for killing John Herr on Dec. 21, 1976, in Manor Twp.

He will likely stay behind bars for life.

The state Board of Pardons on Friday unanimously rejected the 61-year-old’s application to have his life sentence commuted, almost 43 years from the date the Lancaster man stabbed a gas station owner.

Nieves’ case was the only one from Lancaster County to be considered by the board, which met Friday to decide whether 15 Pennsylvania inmates serving life sentences should be released on parole.

Nieves was convicted in May 1977 for killing John Herr on Dec. 21, 1976. Herr was stabbed at the Mobil service station he owned in Manor Township on Columbia Avenue.

Herr’s daughter, Donna Scotto D'Antuono, told the board her mother's life was forever altered when Herr was killed, leaving her unable to have the time to complete the things she may have wanted to accomplish in her life.

"I don't think Jose Nieves should have the time to do what he wants to do," she added.

Jim Herr, the murdered man’s son, also spoke about his father's murder when he was 16 years old. When the board each voted against commuting Nieves's sentence, he shook his head up and down.

No member of Nieves's family spoke in support of his commutation, but his Department of Corrections counsel suggested he be released. Nieves has served 42 years in prison and is currently in Phoenix State Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Montgomery County.

The Board of Pardons interviewed each commutation applicant in person beforehand. The inmates were not present at Friday's hearing.

Friday's hearing is part of an initiative led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the board, to expedite the clemency, commutation and pardon process in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman is especially interested in commutations for people who were sentenced for second-degree murder in which the inmate who participated in the killing of another person but didn't take a life or "pull the trigger," Fetterman said in a press release ahead of Friday's hearing.

In Nieves' case, he was the one to take a life, according to LNP archives of his trial.

On Christmas Eve of 1976, while in Lancaster County Prison, Nieves allegedly told another inmate "he had a knife in his hand, that Herr moved, and he stabbed him," a police sergeant testified during the 1977 trial. He also told the other inmate "he didn't mean to kill him, but just cut him a little bit," the officer added, according to LNP archives. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder ahead of his trial.

Nieves may reapply for a commutation in one year. An inmate who receives two consecutive rejections from the board can't file another application for two years from their latest board decision.