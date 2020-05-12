The owner of a Lancaster County kennel was one of six Pennsylvania puppy breeders and sellers to be included in the Humane Society of the United States’s 2020 Horrible Hundred list.

This isn’t the first time that Whispering Spring Kennel LLC in Brecknock Township appeared on the annual list of 100 breeders and sellers.

Humane Society officials said their goal in publishing the list is to warn customers about problematic “puppy mills” while also encouraging stronger government oversight.

This year’s 86-page report takes aim at the Brecknock Township kennel and its owner James Burkholder, who Humane Society officials have labeled a “repeat offender.”

According to the report, operators of Whispering Spring, which is licensed by the state, refused or interfered with inspections conducted by state dog wardens on multiple occasions.

Humane society officials also accused Burkholder of repeatedly failing to meet his animal’s medical needs.

“He was ordered 15 different times to get veterinary checks on dogs over a 10-year period,” they said.

Attempts to reach Burkholder for a rebuttal Monday afternoon were unsuccessful. His voice-mailbox was full and wouldn’t accept new messages, and an email address listed on his kennel’s website was non-functioning.

Dog wardens inspected the Whispering Spring property four times in the second half of 2019, and citations were filed each time, according to state Department of Agriculture records.

Humane society officials highlighted issues discovered during prior inspections, including the housing of puppies over 12 weeks old on “metal strand flooring, which can endanger the animals.” They also noted a failure to provide the dogs with adequate exercise space.

Whispering Spring was the only Lancaster County location to appear on this year’s Horrible Hundred list, but others were listed in neighboring Berks and Chester counties.

Hill Top Farm Kennel and Sunny Slope Kennels in Honey Brook, Chester County were on the list. And Jen-Air Aussies in Bernville, Berks County was, too.

“It is not possible to list all of the problematic puppy mills,” Humane society officials said. “Many puppy mills are not licensed or regulated and very little information on them is available to the public.”

