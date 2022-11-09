A Lancaster County jury on Wednesday convicted Jessica Lopez of riot and related charges stemming from her actions in downtown Lancaster following a fatal September 2020 police shooting.

In doing so, the jury agreed with the prosecution that Lopez, of Lancaster city, was a principal actor, accomplice and conspirator in an overnight protest that turned violent and destructive.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade told the jury in his closing arguments of the trial that began Monday afternoon that Lopez was the person “lighting the mood on fire.”

Her speeches, along with her presence front and center of the crowd on the police ramp next to the police station and refusal of multiple orders to move resulted in the protesters being sprayed with pepper spray and tear gas, Wade said.

“They wanted to provoke a reaction from police, and they got one,” Wade said.

Lopez didn’t testify and did not visibly react to the verdict. The jury of five women and seven men reached their decision after about 30 minutes of deliberations.

Defense attorney Christopher Patterson said they were extremely disappointed in the verdict.

Several character witnesses testified that they knew Lopez to be a peaceful person from that summer’s protests over the social justice protests following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Among them was Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who was city council president and Tuesday night was elected a state representative.

Lopez was one of about a dozen people arrested after the shooting here of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, came at the officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and later determined to have been justified.

Closing arguments

Patterson argued that Lopez, 34, wasn’t a riot leader, but was instead exercising her First Amendment right of assembly and government redress.

Patterson told the jury the case could be “a statement about exercising a person’s right to speech.”

Patterson told the jury that while they may not like the profanity Lopez used in denouncing systemic racism and oppression, “She was there to give speeches and protest. And that’s her right.”

Patterson suggested she was singled out because she was a known community activist.

“She was never alone on the streets, yet she’s the one arrested,” Patterson said.

Wade countered that the First Amendment wasn’t a defense to the charges. The right to free speech comes with limitations on time, manner and place, Wade argued, noting there is no right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater when there is none.

Gathering on the ramp to the police station between midnight and 3 a.m., throwing rocks and bottles at police and lighting a dumpster on fire violated time, manner and place limitations, he argued.

Wade replayed a snippet of video that he showed earlier in the trial to underscore his point. In the video, taken in the early morning of Sept. 14 after police used tear gas and pepper spray, Lopez tells the crowd that parents should take their children home.

“This is not their protest. They’re not going to learn anything,” Lopez can be heard saying.

He played a snippet in which Lopez and another person can be heard talking about how they can lure the police outside.

Lopez responds: “That’s not smart. We don’t have the numbers yet,” and, “When we have the numbers, we can tear this street apart.”

Nowhere in the footage was Lopez seen throwing or damaging anything, said Lopez’s attorney, Patterson, in his response.

Sentencing later

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn will schedule Lopez's sentencing after a presentence investigation is completed, which takes about two months. Riot, the most serious charge Lopez was convicted of, is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Until then, she will remain free on $250,000 unsecured bail.

The jury also convicted Lopez of four misdemeanor offenses: failure to disperse, defiant trespass, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct, as well as conspiracy to commit riot.

Lopez faces a separate trial on disorderly conduct and blocking traffic stemming from an Aug. 5, 2020, arrest.

In that case, which isn’t scheduled for trial, Patterson argued in court motions that she was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution because, at the time, she had a federal lawsuit pending against Lancaster city and an officer.

In her October 2019 lawsuit, Lopez claimed former city officer Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

A federal judge dismissed the sexual assault claim in August 2021; last November, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Nickel of the remaining excessive force claim.