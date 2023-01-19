Two women arrested during protests that turned violent in downtown Lancaster following a fatal police shooting in September 2020 were convicted of riot and related offenses Thursday.

A Lancaster County jury convicted Alexa Wise, 31, of Camp Hill, and Taylor Enterline, 23, of Manheim, after deliberating about 90 minutes.

Hobie Crystle, Wise’s attorney, and Coley Reynold, Enterline’s attorney, declined to comment on the guilty verdicts afterward. Supporters of the women wept outside the courtroom after the verdict.

Wise and Enterline were each convicted of riot, failure to disperse, obstructing highways, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. They were found not guilty of conspiracy to riot.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn will sentence them after a presentence investigation is completed; a sentencing date has not been scheduled. Riot is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

They remain free on unsecured bail. Enterline was one of about nine protesters whose bail was initially set at $1 million by District Judge Bruce Roth. Wise’s bail was initially set at $100,000. County Judge Dennis Reinaker reduced bail for Wise, Enterline and several defendants a couple days later, enabling them to be released.

Other protester cases

Cases for almost all of the people arrested during protests – both after the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, and the Lancaster police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his city home on Sept. 13, 2020 – have been resolved.

Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and later determined to have been justified.

High-profile protesters Jessica Lopez and Dylan Davis were convicted in separate trials of riot and related charges in November related to the Muñoz protest, and both are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3.

Of the remaining cases, Kathryn Patterson, who is charged with riot and related offenses related to the Muñoz protest, has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21. The most significant sentence imposed so far involved a man convicted of destroying two vehicles, smashing windows at the Lancaster police station and downtown post office and causing other damage after Muñoz was shot.

Christopher Vazquez, of Lancaster, is serving 4⅓ to 9 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts each of riot and reckless burning and related offenses.

Sabrina Espinosa, of Lancaster, who is charged with solicitation to riot and disorderly conduct stemming from her arrest after Floyd’s death, is scheduled for a nonjury trial Feb. 2.

Matthew Modderman, an LNP | LancasterOnline client services representative, pleaded no contest in November to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 and ordered to pay court costs. Modderman had initially been charged with more serious crimes, but they were dropped early on.