COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to swell after reporting another nearly 500 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County has seen 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 20,714, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state overall gained 11,972 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total case count to 457,289.

The Pa. Department of Health also reported 248 COVID-19 deaths across the state. In total, 12,010 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19.

Lancaster County reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's department of Health. The total count is now 577.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 570 deaths. Sixty of those have happened since the beginning of December.

To date, 2,993,507 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.