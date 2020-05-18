An appeals court has upheld a Lancaster County judge's ruling that overturned a Manheim Township High School student's expulsion two years ago for sending another student social media messages that officials deemed threatening.

In the Commonwealth Court's opinion, President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote, “Having reviewed the record, the arguments of the parties, and the relevant law, we conclude that the School District's issues have been ably resolved in the thorough and well-reasoned opinion of the Honorable Leonard G. Brown, III.”

The school district had expelled the student, identified as J.S. and Jaden, for violating its terroristic threats and cyberbullying policies based on Snapchat messages sent between him and another student in April 2018.

In one message, Jaden included a picture of another student with text superimposed on the image. “I'm shooting up the school this week. I can't take it anymore. I'm DONE!” it said. Another said many students would “perish in the storm” and mentioned tying up and eating students.

The other student then shared the messages to friends — one of whose father was a teacher at the school — and authorities were notified.

Jaden and his family argued that the messages were sent jokingly to a friend about another student.

The Commonwealth Court's seven-page opinion and one-sentence order affirming Brown's ruling were dated May 13. The opinion was largely a recitation of case details and didn't elaborate on the district's appeal, except to say one of its arguments lacked merit.

A year ago, an attorney for the student said he was a few weeks away from graduating from a cyber school and had no plans to return to Manheim Township. The family’s goal in the case, the attorney said, was to clear the student’s name because of the “serious implications it has for his future.”

Marcie Brody, a spokeswoman for the school district, said Monday that the district had no immediate comment on the Commonwealth Court’s ruling.

“We are just in receipt of the ruling and our School Board has not had the opportunity to discuss it with each other and their legal counsel,” Brody said in an email.

“Within the next few weeks, they will be having discussions to debrief what this means for our school district in regards to student discipline and the use of social media outside of school hours, as well as to decide next steps for our district.”